New Austin Hooper NFL Trade Rumors Patriots Packers Seahawks buzz

The fire sale in Atlanta has begun as the Falcons have already shipped off Mohamed Sanu and are now looking at whether or not to trade Austin Hooper. Hooper is in the final year of a four-year deal and is set to become a free agent in 2020, so any team that trades for him would most likely view Hooper as a rental.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirmed on Thursday that the Falcons are fielding offers for the young tight end.

There is a chance that Hooper could wind up right back with Sanu, as the Patriots made something of a stunner yesterday in cutting ties with wide receiver Josh Gordon. Bill Belichick and his former underling, Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, have been in contact regarding potential deals for weeks and Hooper makes a world of sense for the Patriots.

Hooper would give the Patriots an excellent option at tight end, a position that they have struggled to fill since Rob Gronkowski retired.

The Packers are another team said to be hot on the trails of Hooper, as Jimmy Graham just isn’t cutting it for the resurgent Aaron Rodgers.

And finally, the Seahawks are a third team that is seeking help at tight end due to recent injuries. Seattle has just over $8 million left before hitting the cap, and could slide Hooper in.