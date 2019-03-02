New NFL rumors Nick Foles Giants Redskins Bills Cardinals

If Eagles fans had their druthers Nick Foles would land with some non-descript AFC team, make it to the Super Bowl with them every year, but play horrible and lose to the Birds in the big game every year.

Philly wants the best for “Big D*** Nick,” but the fan-base will turn on him in a heartbeat if he winds up with – say – the Giants or Redskins. Fortunately for Eagles fans, the top three teams that are listed as favorites to land the Super Bowl LII MVP are non-descript AFC teams that the Eagles have little to no history with. They are as follows.

Jaguars -200

Dolphins +500

Bengals +900

Redskins +900

Buccaneers +1200

Raiders +1400

Giants +1600

Bills +2500

Cardinals +2500

Jets +2500

This is not to say one of these hated NFC East teams won’t swoop in during free agency. Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com tweeted out on Wednesday, “I had been hearing for weeks the NY Giants are very interested in Nick Foles and it was a matter as to whether or not he was going to receive the franchise tag.”

In addition, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media reported in early February that Foles would “probably” be interested in joining the Giants if he reached free agency.

The Giants are set to bring back Eli Manning, but it’s no slam dunk that Manning will be the starter. While drafting Manning’s successor at QB in the draft is the way most people think the Giants will go this spring, New York general manager Dave Gettleman did not rule out a veteran quarterback coming in to compete with Manning for the starting gig.

Foles to the Redskins seems like the longest of longshots as there’s not much of a chance that Washington will be able to afford paying Alex Smith’s hefty contract as well as Foles.