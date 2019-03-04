New Phillies star Bryce Harper with great MLB MVP home run champ odds

There are early odds available for 2019 National League MVP and NL home run champ prop bets at many sportsbooks right now, and newly signed Phillie Bryce Harper is at or near the top of both lists.

Here are the average National League MVP odds based on sportsbooks currently offering the wager.

NL MVP

Bryce Harper +600

Nolan Arenado +650

Kris Bryant +1000

Paul Goldschmidt +1000

Christian Yelich +1500

Manny Machado +1500

Eugenio Suarez +1500

And here are the MLB home run champ odds.

MLB home runs

Giancarlo Stanton +450

Aaron Judge +450

Mike Trout +550

Khris Davis +600

JD Martinez +700

Joey Gallo +850

Bryce Harper +900

Nolan Arenado +1000

If you can get Harper at +600 to win MVP, do it. Harper is the type that will want to live up to that contract and prove he’s worth every penny.

As for home run totals, Harper at +900 is another solid bet. If you can get to around 47 home runs in a season you’re in the conversation these days, as Khris Davis won last year with 48. Harper clocked 34 dingers last season and his career high was 42 in 2015. Citizens Bank Park should tack on an additional six or seven homers for Harper this season.

Also consider that another Scott Boras client that held out until late February last season – JD Martinez – had the finest offensive season of his career last year in his first season in Boston. Martinez clocked 43 home runs and finished second behind Davis for the home run crown.