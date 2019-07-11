NFC East Eagles Cowboys Redskins Giants odds betting advice

As we’ve outlined several times over the past few weeks, smart bettors often get preemptive strikes in when it comes to football betting. Odds are bound to change over the next few weeks as the mainstream public decides on which teams it does and does not like for the 2019 NFL season.

Today we’ll take a look at the NFC East, where the Eagles are favored to take home the crown. Here are the current NFC East odds:

Eagles -106

Cowboys +140

Redskins +900

Giants +1200

The Eagles aren’t quite as big a favorite to win the division as they were last year, when they had -155 odds. The Cowboys were +375 a year ago, and wound up taking the division by a hair.

It’s hard to imagine either the Redskins or Giants stealing the division this season as both franchises look like they’ll be among the worst in the league (I’m thinking four total wins for the Redskins and three for New York).

So for now, let’s focus on the Cowboys. Dallas was alarmingly quiet this offseason as they did not acquire any big names in free agency and they also did not have a first round pick following the Amari Cooper trade. The thinking in Dallas is that Dak Prescott and Cooper will have even better rapport in 2019 with a full training camp with one another under their belts, but there’s not much to suggest here that the team will increase its win total dramatically in 2019 following a 10-6 campaign.

The Cowboys have won the NFC East three times under Jason Garrett, and in each season following a divisional crown they have been significantly worse. In 2014-15, Dallas went from 12 wins to four wins. And in 2016-17, they went from 13 wins to nine wins.

Here’s betting on that trend to continue.

The play: $50 on Eagles at -106 (payout of 97.17 with win)