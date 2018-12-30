NFL odds Eagles Redskins Giants Cowboys Patriots Jets, spread, advice

NFL betting odds and advice for Week 17. Here are three of the best bets.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (-6)

Moneyline: Cowboys +215, Giants -260

Betting Total: 41.5 points

Motivation could be in short supply for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. They’re all but locked into a postseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium next weekend. Jerry Jones insinuated that Dallas’ starters will suit up, though players dealing with injuries like lineman Zack Martin, linebacker Sean Lee, and corner Anthony Brown could be held out. And just because Ezekiel Elliott gets some carries in the first half, that doesn’t guarantee that he’ll take the field in the second half.

The Giants have been playing with heart even after being eliminated from the playoffs before Week 16. They took the Colts, who are fighting for their playoff lives, to the wire in a 28-27 loss last week despite being 9.5-point underdogs.

Saquon Barkley could have some trouble gaining traction against the Cowboys’ fifth-ranked rush defense, but once Dallas lets up on the throttle in the second half, New York should start seeing things go their way.

Prediction: Giants win, 21-10

The play: Giants -6

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-13.5)

Moneyline: Jets +600, Patriots -900

Betting Total: 45 points

The Jets are fresh off an extremely poor defensive effort against Green Bay, a game in which they committed the most penalties in franchise history. They now head to Gillette Stadium to take on the Patriots, a site at which they haven’t won since 2011. In those losses, their average margin of defeat is 11.7 points per game, according to oddsshark.com.

New England has uncharacteristically struggled toward the end of this season, so they still have playoff position to fight for. With a little luck, they can clinch the number one overall seed in the AFC, but first they have to win.

Fortunately for their backers, the Patriots are 8-2 in their last 10 contests as double-digit favorites. Expect Tom Brady to carve up the Jets’ declining stoppers en route to a facile Week 17 victory.

Prediction: Patriots win, 34-17

The play: Patriots -13.5

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at Washington Redskins

Moneyline: Eagles -300, Redskins +245

Betting Total: 42 points

Redskins fans would love nothing more than to end Philly’s season prematurely, but Washington has looked short on motivation (and talent) since Alex Smith was lost for the season. Their only win since Nov. 11 was a 16-13 triumph over an even-less-motivated Jaguars squad two weeks ago. Josh Johnson has looked mediocre under center, playing to an 82.7 passer rating.

The Eagles need a win and a Vikings loss just to sneak into the playoffs for a shot at defending their Super Bowl crown. They’ve won four of their last five games, including a 28-13 triumph over these Redskins on Dec. 3. Consecutive victories over the Rams and Texans since the return of Nick Foles have Philly looking pretty good right now. So even though this spread is rather large, lay the points with the Eagles.

Prediction: Eagles win, 24-13

The play: Eagles -7