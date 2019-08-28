NFL Situation Betting: Circle Night Games on Seattle Seahawks Schedule

The Seattle Seahawks have shined in primetime games against the spread. Remarkably so, that bettors should be keeping a close eye on the team schedule, circle the night matchups, and follow this historical money-making trend all the way to the payout window.

It’s totally bananas, but the Seahawks own an extraordinarily gaudy record of 24-6-3 ATS since 2007 when playing after the sun goes down and under the lights, which comes out to an astounding 80 percent ratio of covering the number in this particular situation.

Let me impress you further by informing you that Seattle is 10-0 ATS since 2011 when these night games are played in the month of December; and while it’s impossible to pinpoint the reason for isolated success to this degree, you can’t overlook the Head Coach/QB combo of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson as a driving force to excel on the gridiron during primetime.

In fact, Wilson has a quarterback rating 7.3 points higher at night compared to his daily Sunday afternoon output. During his NFL tenure, “The Professor” owns a career QBR of 100.3 since entering the league back in 2012, which ranks 2nd all time behind Aaron Rodgers (103.1). No other QB in NFL history owns a triple-digit rating.

As far as Pete Carroll goes, he always seems fired-up, but maybe the adrenaline is that much stronger under the big bright lights. Carroll coaches with a chip on his shoulder, and national television is the perfect spot to motivate his squad to play at a much higher level. It’s working!

I always touch on the importance of information, obtaining value and grinding as the path to success in sports betting. While nothing is guaranteed, this is great information to have on the Seahawks, and it can obviously be the difference between winning and losing a bet in this scenario. I’ll put it to you this way, I’d much rather have this data than not have it – only to find out about it later – when it’s too late.

The Seahawks have a total of five games scheduled at night during the 2019 NFL regular season, and right about now, you should be scrambling to identify the dates, but I will list them for you anyway.

Week 5 (Thursday, 10/03) at home against the LA Rams, Week 10 (Monday, 11/11) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, Week 12 (Sunday, 11/24) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, Week 13 (Monday, 12/02), at home against the Minnesota Vikings, and Week 14 (Sunday, 12/08) on the road against the Rams.