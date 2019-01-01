NFL trade rumors Antonio Brown Browns Jets Bills Packers

A look at where the star receiver could be playing next season

There is great turmoil within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization among the team's top power brokers and a blockbuster trade could be on the horizon. Antonio Brown reportedly threw a football at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during practice and he did not play in the Steelers' must-win Week 17 game against the Bengals. The Steelers wound up winning the game but did not advance to the postseason due to the Ravens dumping the Browns.

The Steelers do not want there to be another LeVeon Bell situation in potentially watching another superstar player walk out the door without getting anything in return. Working in favor of the Steelers when it comes to Brown is that he's under contract until at least 2021 when he has an out clause in his contract.

There is a world where Ben Roethlisberger retires before Brown's contract runs out but in the meantime it's unclear if the situation is repairable between the team's top two players. The Steelers are now at risk of watching Brown hold out if he is not traded. Brown has teased wanting to be traded on social media as recently as this season.

The Browns are currently listed as the top team in the market for a Brown trade but it's highly unlikely that the Steelers would want to jumpstart rival Cleveland as a perennial playoff team. Even a team like the Eagles is unlikely as a trade partner as Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert does not want to mess with a Steelers fan base that is already upset at the way he handled the Bell situation.

MetroBet projects the Cardinals, Titans, Raiders, Colts, Packers, Redskins, Bills and Jets to all be in the mix for a potential Brown trade given cap space and roster situation.

The current Antonio Brown prop bet for which team he will be playing for on Sept. 5, 2019 are as follows.

Pittsburgh Steelers -2000

Cleveland Browns +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1000

Tennessee Titans +1600

Philadelphia Eagles +1600

Oakland Raiders +2000

Indianapolis Colts +2000

San Francisco 49ers +2800

Field (any other team) +1200