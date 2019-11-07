NFL Week 10 betting primer, local edition

The best bets on the gridiron for Week 10, featuring Sunday's Giants/Jets clash.

New York Giants (-2.5) at New York Jets

Moneyline: Giants -140, Jets +120

Betting Total: 43.5 points

Time (Eastern): 1 p.m.

Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are effectively out of the running for a playoff spot, but dignity will be on the line in this “civil war” at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, and bettors seem have a good opportunity ahead of them with the “road” team in this spot.

The Giants have lost five in a row, thanks mainly to a woeful defense that ranks 28th in yards allowed per game. That’s not to say that Daniel Jones hasn’t been disappointing under center; the rookie signal caller has put up modest stats in his own building, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for just 5.8 yards per attempt with a 4-5 TD-INT ratio in four tilts. However, he draws one of the easiest matchups he’s had in weeks with the Jets’ 24th-rated pass stoppers. Saquon Barkley could be stymied on the ground by Gang Green’s sixth-rated run stoppers, but he’s averaging 38 receiving yards per game and figures to earn his touches that way.

The Jets’ offense has been dreadful with and without quarterback Sam Darnold in the lineup, ranking dead-last at just 223.5 yards per game. It’s hard to count on them being able to move the ball even against Big Blue’s lousy unit when they mustered just 18 points in a dismal loss to Miami last week.

The Giants are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games against teams with losing records, per Covers.com, while the Jets are 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine games in East Rutherford.

The play: Giants spread

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Moneyline: Rams -190, Steelers +165

Betting Total: 44 points

Time (Eastern): 4:25 p.m.

Bettors should have total confidence in the Los Angeles Rams as they travel to Pittsburgh off their bye week to take on the Steelers.

Jared Goff was firing on all cylinders in the two games before the bye, going 39-of-68 for 640 yards and four TDs. He draws another easy assignment against the Steelers’ 13th-ranked defense by opponent passer rating.

Meanwhile, Goff’s defense has been stout of late, allowing an average of 318.7 yards per game over the last three contests with a plus-4 turnover ratio. They’ll matchup with a Pittsburgh offense that’s ranked 28th in yards per game this year.

The Rams are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 overall and have covered in six straight on the road. They’re also 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games following a bye week. By contrast, the Steelers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games at Heinz Field when facing teams with a winning road record, per Covers.com.

The play: Rams spread

