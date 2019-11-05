NFL Week 10 selections, betting advice

Here are two of the best bets on the gridiron for Week 10.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-13)

Moneyline: Falcons +485, Saints -610

Betting Total: 51 points

Time (Eastern): 1 p.m.

Two teams trending in completely opposite directions will take the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday afternoon as the Atlanta Falcons (1-7) visit the New Orleans Saints (7-1). It’s a prohibitive point spread but Drew Brees and company are capable of covering for their backers.

The Saints won and covered in five straight with Teddy Bridgewater under center before Brees returned in Week 8. A total team effort resulted in a 31-9 massacre of the Cardinals. New Orleans has now eclipsed 400 yards on offense in three of their last four contests despite running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook missing stretches of time. The Falcons’ 30th-ranked scoring defense seems up against it on the road here. Atlanta is 5-17 against the spread in their last 22 games outside of the Peach State.

The Falcons, 29th in rushing, should find it immensely difficult to move the ball on the ground against the Saints, who have held opponents to an average of 54.2 rushing yards per game over their last five tilts. Matt Ryan can only do so much through the air in his return to the lineup.

The play: Saints spread

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns (-3)

Moneyline: Bills +125, Browns -145

Betting Total: 40 points

Time (Eastern): 1 p.m.

The 2-6 Cleveland Browns have no business being favored over the 6-2 Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Bettors should be all over the underdog here.

The Bills are not the strongest 6-2 team there ever was, as the combined record of the teams they beat this year is 9-43. But they are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, including covers in each of their last three road affairs. Buffalo has a solid rushing attack led by the tandem of rookie Devin Singletary and veteran Frank Gore, which rates 11th in yards per game this season. They should have their way with a Browns defense that’s 30th in stopping the run this year.

Meanwhile, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a huge disappointment, completing a mere 58.7 percent of his passes for 7.2 yards per attempt with a 7-12 TD-INT ratio. His passing attack is ranked 17th in the NFL by yards per game, and he’ll be up against the Bills’ third-place pass stoppers. The Browns are 5-21-1 against the spread in their last 27 games against teams with winning records, per Covers.com, and have failed to cover in 23 of their last 32 home games.

The play: Bills spread

