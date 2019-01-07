TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

1
Bonus: Free bet up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
2
Bonus: Risk free bet up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
Review
4 Review
Bet Now
PA

NHL Monday odds Wild Canadiens Flames Blackhawks, advice

Robert Criscola | Jan 07, 2019
Minnesota Wild Montreal Canadiens NHL Monday odds spread Flames Blackhawks
Carey Price. Getty Images

MetroBet takes a glance at a pair of Monday night NHL games with updated odds and advice.

 

Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens 

Moneyline: Wild -105, Canadiens -125 

Puckline: Wild +1.5 goals (-240), Canadiens -1.5 goals (+200) 

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -120, Under EVEN)

Time (Eastern), TV: 7:30 p.m.

The Montreal Canadiens will try to buck an alarming trend against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre on Monday night. They’ve lost eight straight to their Western Conference opponent dating back to 2014. With losses to only the Predators and the Lightning, the crème-de-la-crème of the league, over their last seven games, Montreal might just pull it off. But the better bet lies in the totals market.

The Wild have gone below the total in seven of their last 10 games, while the Canadiens have gone under in six of their last nine. Keeping pucks out of the net for Minnesota is Devan Dubnyk, who boasts a 2.64 GAA and .912 save percentage this season. Meanwhile, after a slow start to the campaign, Carey Price has found his old form, posting a .941 save percentage over his last five starts.

Another indicator that this game will be low-scoring is Montreal’s weak power play (30th in the NHL) going against Minnesota’s third-ranked shorthanded unit. But the Wild have notched just 2.3 goals per game over their last 10 and have just one power play goal over that span (17 chances). 

Prediction: Montreal wins, 3-2 

Bet Now

 

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks

Moneyline: Flames -175, Blackhawks +155

Puckline: Flames -1.5 goals (+150), Blackhawks +1.5 goals (-170) 

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over -105, Under -115)

Time (Eastern), TV: 8:30 p.m. 

The Flames are looking for their sixth straight win over the Blackhawks as they pay a visit to the United Center on Monday night. 

Calgary’s offense has been firing on all cylinders over their last four games (3-1, 20 goals). Johnny Gaudreau has led the way by posting 11 points over that span. The Flames power play should feast on Chicago’s league-worst penalty killers (73.8 percent). 

The Blackhawks’ shots for/against splits over their last 10 games are brutal (28.9 for, 36.5 against). Colin Delia is making just his fifth start between the pipes since being called up from Rockford, and while his numbers are strong so far (1.98 GAA, .952 save percentage), he hasn’t faced an offense quite like the Flames’ yet. 

Expect Calgary to continue their strong play on the road (8-3 straight-up) against woeful Chicago.

Prediction: Flames win, 5-3

The play: Minnesota vs. Montreal Under 6.0 goals and Calgary moneyline Parlay (+214) 

Bet Now
Tags:
SB adviceSB hockey
Antonio Brown LeVeon Bell Browns Jets Packers latest chatter
NBA Trade Rumors Anthony Davis Celtics Lakers Sixers Warriors
Philadelphia Eagles odds to win Super Bowl soar
NBA Monday odds Nuggets Rockets Knicks Trail Blazers
Odds for Clemson Alabama game spread line and advice
Eagles Bears Ravens Chargers odds spread line and advice

FULL LIST OF ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NJ

Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.