NHL Monday odds Wild Canadiens Flames Blackhawks, advice

MetroBet takes a glance at a pair of Monday night NHL games with updated odds and advice.

Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens

Moneyline: Wild -105, Canadiens -125

Puckline: Wild +1.5 goals (-240), Canadiens -1.5 goals (+200)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -120, Under EVEN)

Time (Eastern), TV: 7:30 p.m.

The Montreal Canadiens will try to buck an alarming trend against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre on Monday night. They’ve lost eight straight to their Western Conference opponent dating back to 2014. With losses to only the Predators and the Lightning, the crème-de-la-crème of the league, over their last seven games, Montreal might just pull it off. But the better bet lies in the totals market.

The Wild have gone below the total in seven of their last 10 games, while the Canadiens have gone under in six of their last nine. Keeping pucks out of the net for Minnesota is Devan Dubnyk, who boasts a 2.64 GAA and .912 save percentage this season. Meanwhile, after a slow start to the campaign, Carey Price has found his old form, posting a .941 save percentage over his last five starts.

Another indicator that this game will be low-scoring is Montreal’s weak power play (30th in the NHL) going against Minnesota’s third-ranked shorthanded unit. But the Wild have notched just 2.3 goals per game over their last 10 and have just one power play goal over that span (17 chances).

Prediction: Montreal wins, 3-2

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks

Moneyline: Flames -175, Blackhawks +155

Puckline: Flames -1.5 goals (+150), Blackhawks +1.5 goals (-170)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over -105, Under -115)

Time (Eastern), TV: 8:30 p.m.

The Flames are looking for their sixth straight win over the Blackhawks as they pay a visit to the United Center on Monday night.

Calgary’s offense has been firing on all cylinders over their last four games (3-1, 20 goals). Johnny Gaudreau has led the way by posting 11 points over that span. The Flames power play should feast on Chicago’s league-worst penalty killers (73.8 percent).

The Blackhawks’ shots for/against splits over their last 10 games are brutal (28.9 for, 36.5 against). Colin Delia is making just his fifth start between the pipes since being called up from Rockford, and while his numbers are strong so far (1.98 GAA, .952 save percentage), he hasn’t faced an offense quite like the Flames’ yet.

Expect Calgary to continue their strong play on the road (8-3 straight-up) against woeful Chicago.

Prediction: Flames win, 5-3

The play: Minnesota vs. Montreal Under 6.0 goals and Calgary moneyline Parlay (+214)