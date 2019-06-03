NL MVP FanDuel odds Can Phillies Bryce Harper still pull it off?

We are now two months into the MLB season so things are beginning to come into focus in terms of the National League MVP race.

Before the season, FanDuel Sportsbook had the newly-signed Bryce Harper with the best odds to take home the award at +600.

Harper has been good but not great for the Phillies so far as those odds have moved to +4000. He is now not even in the top 10 at FanDuel for MVP. In fact, Harper’s own teammate Rhys Hoskins is now ahead of him at +2500.

Harper may be worth betting right now at those odds though. If you bet $20 right now on Harper to win the 2019 NL MVP and he winds up winning, you would get a payout of $820. Not too shabby.

There’s a ton of season left for Harper to climb the leaderboard, and he will be in the mix as long as the Phillies are near the top of the standings.

MVP traditionally goes to the best players on teams in playoff contention. Consider that last year’s MVPs (Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich and Boston’s Mookie Betts) both went to the top offensive performers on the teams with the most regular season wins in each respective league.

Harper and the Phillies are both due to go on tears at some point during the dog days of summer.

Harper is on pace to reach his typical totals in home runs (right now he has 11) and RBI (currently with 43) but could certainly boost his batting average.

He’s hitting just .249 right now, nowhere close to the .330 average he sported in 2015 when he won his lone MVP trophy.

Here are the current NL MVP odds at FanDuel.

Cody Bellinger +130

Christian Yelich +230

Nolan Arenado +500

Javier Baez +950

Josh Bell +1100

Freddie Freeman +1300

Ronald Acuna Jr. +1700

Anthony Rendon +2500

Anthony Rizzo +2500

Kris Bryant +2500

Rhys Hoskins +2500

Paul DeJong +3000

Paul Goldschmidt +3000

Pete Alonso +3000

Bryce Harper +3000