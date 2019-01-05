Odds for Colts Texans Cowboys Seahawks spread and advice

MetroBet tackles the Saturday slate of NFL wild card games with odds and advice on who to wager on.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-2)

Moneyline: Colts +105, Texans -125

Betting Total: 47.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 4:35 p.m., ESPN

The Colts and Texans will clash in the first of four wild card weekend affairs, attempting to settle the score after splitting the season series. Momentum appears to be with Andrew Luck and company.

Indy won the most recent meeting between these two clubs, beating Houston on the road in Week 14, 24-21. That result ended one of the least-inspiring nine-game win streaks in NFL history. The Texans limped to the finish, splitting their last four games. After that defeat to the Colts, they beat the Jets by just one score before losing to the Eagles and finishing off a demoralized Jaguars squad.

Team defense was an underrated part of the Colts’ late-season push, as they concluded the year 10th in points per game allowed (21.5). They should be able to contain Deshaun Watson and company, who were only 17th in yards per play, even after the mid-season addition of Demaryius Thomas.

Another unit that excelled for Indy was their offensive line, which surrendered the fewest sacks in the league this season. Luck won’t have to fear J.J. Watt and the rest of the Texans’ pass rush and can pick apart Houston’s 28th-ranked secondary.

At 9-1 straight-up and 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games, the Colts are tough to want to bet against right now.

Prediction: Colts win, 24-20

The play: Colts +2

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-1.5)

Moneyline: Seahawks -105, Cowboys -115

Betting Total: 43.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 8:15 p.m., FOX

Expect the Cowboys to avenge their September defeat to the Seahawks when these clubs collide at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night.

Dallas labored through a 24-13 defeat when these teams met in Week 3, but that game was Seattle’s home opener. Not only has the venue changed, but the Cowboys have clearly turned their season around. They’ve won seven of their last eight games (6-1-1 against the spread), and a lot of that has to do with the mid-season acquisition of Amari Cooper.

However, it should be Ezekiel Elliott that leads the way to a Dallas victory. The Cowboys were 10th in rushing yards this season, and the Seahawks were 30th in yards per rush allowed. Chris Carson and company were the NFL’s leading rush attack in 2018, but Dallas’ elite linebacking corps helped stymie the opposition’s ground game all year long (fifth in yards per rush allowed).

It bears repeating that this game is taking place in Arlington, TX, where the Cowboys were 7-1 this season. Seattle was mediocre on the road, as usual, playing to a 4-4 record.

Prediction: Cowboys win, 23-17

The play: Cowboys -1.5