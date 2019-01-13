Odds for NHL Sunday Ducks Jets Coyotes Flames, advice

MetroBet takes a glance at the Sunday NHL slate and dishes out the latest odds and advice.

Anaheim Ducks at Winnipeg Jets

Moneyline: Ducks +170, Jets -190

Puckline: Ducks +1.5 goals (-150), Jets -1.5 goals (+130)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -120, Under EVEN)

Time (Eastern): 6 p.m.

The Anaheim Ducks are falling fast, as they’ve lost 10 tilts in a row. They’ll head to one of the toughest building for road teams to play in, Winnipeg’s MTS Centre, as they face the surging Jets on Sunday night.

Winnipeg was mired in a minor cold spell until recently, as they’ve won three of their last four games. All-Star Patrik Laine has been held in check, as he’s goal-less in his last six, but others have picked up the slack. Mark Scheifele, who is now tied with Laine for the team lead in goals (24), has scored twice during a four-game point streak. Secondary forwards Kyle Connor, Brandon Tanev and Bryan Little have combined for eight goals over their last four contests. All told, the Jets have found the back of the net 18 times in their last four games, so it’s safe to say their forwards have found their form.

The Ducks, meanwhile, have scored two or fewer goals in eight of their last 10 contests. They’ll have to hope they can draw penalties aplenty to take advantage of Winnipeg’s mediocre penalty kill (12 for their last 18). Otherwise, they’ll likely be doomed to an 11th consecutive defeat.

Prediction: Jets win, 3-2

Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames

Moneyline: Coyotes +220, Flames -250

Puckline: Coyotes +1.5 goals (-115), Flames -1.5 goals (-105)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern): 9:30 p.m.

The Coyotes come into Calgary on Sunday night winners of three straight contests, but the Flames’ superior offensive firepower should overwhelm Arizona. However, with the moneyline and spread odds looking wholly unappealing, a play should be made on the total instead.

Calgary is capable of getting goals in bunches on any given night with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan, fourth and 10th in the league in points, respectively, on the ice. They’ve helped Flames games go Over six of the last seven times overall, and six of the last eight at home.

Rookie right winger Conor Garland, who has scored six goals in his last four games (including two against Edmonton on Saturday night) has been a bright spot on an otherwise dismal year for the Arizona offense. They rank 29th in the league in goals per game, but they draw a soft matchup with Calgary’s Mike Smith (3.09 GAA, .886 save percentage).

Prediction: Flames win, 5-3

The play: Jets moneyline and Coyotes vs. Flames Over 6.0 goals Parlay (+191)