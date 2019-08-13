Over under odds Kansas City Chiefs LA Rams betting gambling advice

The Chiefs were a defensive off-sides call away from representing the AFC in the Super Bowl this past winter, and they currently have the second best 2020 Super Bowl odds at MetroBet.us/Sugar at +850.

Kansas City’s over – under win total is set at just 10 for this season, however, which seems a tad low (the Patriots are at 11 for instance). Here are the Chiefs’ season records throughout the Andy Reid era.

2013: 11-5

2014: 9-7

2015: 11-5

2016: 12-4

2017: 10-6

2018: 12-4

Ten wins is a virtual lock for any Reid-coached team, particularly one that employs the reigning league MVP in Patrick Mahomes.

But, as always, there’s a method behind a sportsbooks’ madness. The Chiefs have the fifth hardest schedule in the league, as they play the Chargers twice a year, play at New England in Week 14 and at Chicago in Week 16. Home games against the Colts, Texans, Packers and Vikings are no gimmes, and one can bet that the now talent-laden Raiders will be no pushover in those two annual meetings.

The Chiefs also lost defensive ends Justin Houston and Dee Ford but they did replace them with Frank Clark and Alex Okafor. Kansas City also added the “Honey Badger” Tyrann Mathieu in the secondary.

The Chiefs finished 24th in points allowed per game last season, so the hope is that some new defensive blood will shore things up on that side of the ball.

Eleven wins for Kansas City seems about right.

The play: $10 on Chiefs Over 10 wins (-182) at MetroBet.us/Sugar

Los Angeles Rams

One of the most memorable Monday Night Football games of all-time occurred on Nov. 19 of last year when the Rams beat the Chiefs, 54-51 (the highest scoring Monday night game ever). The next day, all anyone could talk about was how this was a glimpse into the immediate future of the NFL. Games in the 40s and 50s were about to become routine.

Then, the Super Bowl happened.

The Rams scored a measly three points in a 10-point loss to the Patriots, and we were left to wonder if building an elite defense was still the way to go when vying for a championship.

The truth is, balance is still what you need. You need a top-notch defense and offense - and the Rams will once again feature both this season.

There were minimal changes in Los Angeles for Sean McVay though NDamukong Suh is now in Tampa Bay, and Eric Weddle and Clay Matthews are now a part of the Rams defense.

What should help LA get back to its high-scoring ways is the return of Cooper Kupp from injury. In games where Kupp played last year, QB Jared Goff had a 111.9 passer rating. In games without Kupp's services, Goff had a passer rating of just 88.6.

Todd Gurley also missed significant time late in the season and in the playoffs, and the talk this off-season has centered on the All-World running back possibly having arthritis. But Gurley is still just 25-years-old and just a few months ago he was considered the most dangerous offensive weapon in the league. Here's saying Gurley has one or two years left as a top 3 offensive performer.

The over/under win total for LA is a bit high at MetroBet.us/Sugar as it's at 10.5 wins. But the Rams posted an 11-5 record in 2017, and followed that up with 13 wins a season ago. I like them to settle in to 12 wins this season.

The play: $10 on the Rams Over 10.5 wins