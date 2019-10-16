Over under spread Packers Raiders odds total NFL betting advice

The Oakland Raiders have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the NFL this season, going 3-2 straight-up and against the spread. They went into their bye week off victories against the Colts and Bears. Oakland should at least be able to keep this game with the Green Bay Packers close on Sunday.

The Raiders have not been “stretching the field” on offense, instead preferring to take time off the clock with long, methodical drives. Quarterback Derek Carr is averaging less than seven yards per pass but is completing over 73 percent of his throws. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs has been a revelation, rushing for 4.9 yards per carry on 88 attempts with four TDs. He should have a solid day against Green Bay’s 28th-rated run stoppers.

Spread: Packers -5.5 (-105), Raiders +5.5 (-115)

Money line: Packers -250, Raiders +215

Over – Under: Over 46.5 (-120), Under 46.5 (+100)

Legal online sportsbooks in the United States are dishing out millions as they try to get sports bettors away from off-shore betting sites. Right now you can get up to $500 in free cash simply by going to FanDuel.com/Metro.

Bet Now

The Packers face a quick turnaround time following a Monday night victory against the Lions. Oakland’s run stoppers, 10th in the league in yards allowed per game, should keep Green Bay running back Aaron Jones in check, putting the pressure on Aaron Rodgers and his depleted wide receiving corps. Rodgers has had a disappointing year by his lofty standards, completing just 62.6 percent of his passes for 7.3 yards per attempt.

The Raiders are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games off a bye and have an identical spread record in their last seven outdoor tilts. The Packers are a mediocre 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games as favorites of six or more points.

The play: Raiders +5.5