Over under win totals NFL Texans This could get ugly quickly

The Texans are quickly becoming the Cincinnati Bengals of this decade. They’ll make the playoffs more times than not, but once they get to the postseason they poop the bed.

We’re not focused on Houston’s playoff failings today, though, as we’re simply looking at their regular season over – under of 8.5 wins at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

That 8.5 over – under is standard for the sizable middle-of-the-pack right now in the NFL.

Here’s saying the Texans won’t hit nine wins this season, however, as they have the fourth most difficult schedule in the league.

Head coach Bill O’Brien has the fifth best odds of being the first NFL coach fired this season, mostly because of the team’s rugged set of games to start the year. Here’s a look at Houston’s first seven games of the 2019 season.

Week 1 at New Orleans (’Nuff said)

Week 2 vs. Jacksonville (Jags have a ton of ‘bounceback year’ potential with Nick Foles in the fold)

Week 3 at LA Chargers (Chargers made it to the divisional round last year)

Week 4 vs. Carolina (The past three times Ron Rivera’s group has missed the playoffs, they rebounded by making it the next season)

Week 5 vs. Atlanta (Another bounceback year candidate)

Week 6 at Kansas City (’Nuff said)

Week 7 at Indianapolis (Andrew Luck has the Texans’ number)

Houston will also play at Baltimore and they have a home date with the Patriots this season. That’s tough sledding, for sure.

The schedule - combined with an underwhelming offseason that saw them lose Tyrann Mathieu, Kareem Jackson and Andre Hal – could spell doom … or at least a small regression that would dip them under the 8.5 wins at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

The play: $10 on Texans Under 8.5 wins