Packers Dez Bryant NFL Trade Rumors Steelers Eagles chatter

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is itching for a return to the NFL, a year after he tore his Achilles while a member of the Saints.

Bryant has been posting workout videos with his trainer David Robinson, almost on a daily basis. Here is the latest Dez workout clip.

Don’t be surprised if a market begins to form for Bryant’s services over the next few weeks as contenders jockey for playoff positioning. At the very least, Bryant would provide depth for top teams at the receiver position, and he would come on the cheap.

The Packers are rightfully worried how top receiver Davante Adams will hold up down the stretch of the regular season, and general manager Brian Gutekunst was said to be highly active in the trade market for a receiver before the deadline.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson also mentioned the Packers as a possible destination for Bryant back in September.

The Steelers will also be looking for help on the free agent market over the next few weeks as quarterback Mason Rudolph clearly needs to be surrounded with more weapons. Pittsburgh was only able to muster seven points on Thursday night against Cleveland.

Finally, the Eagles have been said to be in the market for a receiver for months. Howie Roseman stood pat at the deadline, likely because whatever receiver they would have traded for would have taken up too much cap space.

There would be little risk in signing Bryant, who has maintained his want to play in the NFC East since he was released by the Cowboys. Bryant would love nothing more than to play for the Eagles and stick it to Dallas this season.

These late season transactions are becoming quite common in the NFL. The Patriots started this trend, having signed wide receiver Michael Floyd and linebacker James Harrison in the month of December in recent years. It’s a copy-cat league, so look for Bryant to finally be in demand.