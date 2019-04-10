Penguins Islanders NHL odds Blues Jets spread line betting advice

MetroBet dives into opening night of the NHL playoffs and tells you where to place your money.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders

Moneyline: Penguins -105, Islanders -115

Puckline: Penguins +1.5 goals (-280), Islanders -1.5 goals (+240)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern), TV: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

The Pittsburgh Penguins struggled to score goals in their final 10 games (25 total), which spells trouble against the New York Islanders and their top-rated defense by goals per game (2.39). But the Isles’ scorers were just as bad in their last 10 games, notching just 21 goals while being blanked three times. These and several other trends point to the Under as a strong play.

In the last seven games between these two clubs, the Under has cashed five times. Pittsburgh’s Over/Under record in their last eight games on the road is 1-7. Meanwhile, the Under is 11-3 in the Islanders last 14 overall, and 5-1 in their last six at home. New York netminder Robin Lehner boasts a 2.13 GAA and .930 save percentage from this season, while former Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray has a 2.08 GAA and .923 save percentage in 44 career playoff games. He posted respectable numbers in the regular season, playing to a 2.69 GAA and .919 save percentage in 50 contests.

The play: Penguins vs. Islanders Under

Bet Now

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

Moneyline: Blues +105, Jets -115

Puckline: Blues +1.5 goals (-270), Jets -1.5 goals (+230)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern), TV: 8 p.m., NHLN

The St. Louis Blues are the stereotypical “team that no one wants to play” as the postseason begins. The slumping Winnipeg Jets had the misfortune of drawing the hottest team in hockey at the moment, but they will have home ice.

Since Feb. 2, the Blues are 23-9 straight-up, while the Jets are 14-17. Rookie netminder Jordan Binnington posted incredible stats since being called up mid-season, going 24-5-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .927 save percentage. All-Star right wing Vladimir Tarasenko has 36 points in that span, while center Brayden Schenn has 27.

Winnipeg’s snipers played inconsistently down the stretch, hence their 2-5 straight up record in their last seven games. Connor Hellebuyck was shaky in his final six starts, allowing 19 goals. Expect red-hot St. Louis to carry their momentum through this seven-game series, starting with a Game 1 victory.

The play: Blues moneyline

Bet Now

Best of the rest

Lightning -1.5 goals (+120) over Blue Jackets

Predators moneyline (-155) over Stars

Golden Knights at Sharks Over 6.0 goals (-110)