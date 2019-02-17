Pennsylvania sports betting numbers skyrocket for month of January

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced its January sports betting numbers this past weekend and the results were mighty encouraging.

The statewide handle was $32 million, generating $2.6 million in revenue.

SugarHouse Casino had the best performance in terms of handle as it captured $10.7 million. Here is the full list based on handle:

SugarHouse $10.7 million

Rivers Casino $9.5 million

Parx Casino $5.3 million

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $4.8 million

Parx South Philadelphia Turf Club $858,130

Harrah’s Philadelphia $615,704

It should be noted that the Parx locations as well as Harrah’s are only partial month returns as those locations did not start operating until mid-January.

Not surprisingly, these numbers were double that of the month of December when only a couple locations offered wagering. The sportsbooks were also helped by the Philadelphia Eagles run in the NFL playoffs.