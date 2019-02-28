USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: First bet matched up to $200
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Play Now
2
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
Review
4 Review
Play Now
PA

Phillies World Series odds following Bryce Harper signing

Matt Burke | Feb 28, 2019
Phillies World Series odds
Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have landed outfielder Bryce Harper and it will be interesting to see how much the team’s World Series odds change as a result. Here were the results as of Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. From Westgate Superbook.

Yankees 6/1

Red Sox 7/1

Astros 6/1

Dodgers 7/1

Indians 10/1

Bet Now

Cardinals 12/1

Cubs 12/1

Nationals 12/1

Phillies 14/1

MetroBet will update as soon as the new odds are released. Harper is arguably the best player in baseball, so this is sure to have an effect on the World Series odds. The guess here is that the Phillies jump to 10/1 odds simply by landing Harper.

 

Tags:
SB adviceSB baseball
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: Evaluating the AAF
SB advice
Update Phillies Bryce Harper odds drop Giants Dodgers soar
Metro Bet
If 3 ball falls, Nova will take down Marquette
SB advice
NCAA basketball Villanova Marquette odds betting advice
SB advice
Sabres Flyers NHL odds Flames Islanders Senators Capitals more
SB advice
Draymond Green Kevin Durant to Lakers Knicks next season?

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: