Phillies World Series odds following Bryce Harper signing

The Philadelphia Phillies have landed outfielder Bryce Harper and it will be interesting to see how much the team’s World Series odds change as a result. Here were the results as of Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. From Westgate Superbook.

Yankees 6/1

Red Sox 7/1

Astros 6/1

Dodgers 7/1

Indians 10/1

Cardinals 12/1

Cubs 12/1

Nationals 12/1

Phillies 14/1

MetroBet will update as soon as the new odds are released. Harper is arguably the best player in baseball, so this is sure to have an effect on the World Series odds. The guess here is that the Phillies jump to 10/1 odds simply by landing Harper.