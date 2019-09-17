Raiders Vikings odds spread total moneyline betting advice

USA

Matt Burke | Sep 17, 2019
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is in need of a bounce-back performance on the heels of his 14-for-32, 230-yard effort against the Packers with two back-breaking INTs. Fortunately for him, the Oakland Raiders bring their sub-par stoppers into town this Sunday.

Picking up where they left off last year, the Raiders are 26th in yards allowed per game through two weeks. Patrick Mahomes accounted for over 400 yards passing in Oakland last Sunday. Cousins should be able to find wide-outs Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen on a regular basis in this one. 

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (-8.5)

 

Moneyline: Raiders +310, Vikings -370

 

Betting Total: 42.5 points

Minnesota is just 15th in yards allowed per game this season, but they’ve played two elite offenses in Green Bay and Atlanta so far. The Raiders are fresh off a lousy 10-point performance against a soft Chiefs defense. 

The trends are not in Oakland’s favor either, as the Vikings are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games as home favorites and have covered in 15 of their last 19 games against AFC opponents. The Raiders have failed to cover in six of their last seven road games.

The play: Vikings spread

