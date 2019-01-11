Rams Cowboys Chiefs Colts odds spread line advice

MetroBet takes a glance at where to place your money for the NFL playoffs this Saturday as we highlight both games on the slate.

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5)

Moneyline: Colts +200, Chiefs -230

Betting Total: 57 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 4:35 p.m., NBC

A lot of the pre-game chatter regarding this Colts-Chiefs clash is centering on All-Pro quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Patrick Mahomes, but those expecting a 42-41 shootout could be in for a disappointment.

Indy has an underrated defense that travels well, as they’ve allowed fewer than 21 points per game in road contests. They’re also seventh in yards per play in away games. Kansas City’s stoppers have gotten a lot of negative attention this season, but they’ve surrendered just 18 points per game at Arrowhead Stadium. They also received the benefit of extra rest last weekend, while the Colts were forced to battle the Texans for the right to advance.

Mahomes and company, of course, will be the main reason why the Chiefs will win this game. They’re first in the NFL in scoring and in yards per play, and have shown no signs of slowing down even without Kareem Hunt in the picture. Indy will make them work for it, but the Chiefs are a good bet to move on to the conference championship game. However, based on the trends, the Under is an even stronger play.

Colts games have gone below the total six of the last eight times and nine of their last 13 on the road, while the Under has cashed in 10 of the last 13 tilts in Kansas City.

Prediction: Chiefs win, 27-20

The play: Colts vs. Chiefs Under 57 points and Chiefs moneyline Parlay (+174)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (-7)

Moneyline: Cowboys +280, Rams -320

Betting Total: 49.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 8:15 p.m., FOX

Dallas’ elite linebacking corps suffocated the Seattle Seahawks’ run-heavy attack in Arlington last Saturday night, but key changes in venue and opposing personnel will be make it difficult for the Cowboys to get past the Rams. However, the seven-point spread hung up by oddsmakers seems a bit too steep.

The Cowboys’ defense was a solid eighth in points per game allowed this season (20.4), but no team scored more in their home games this year than the L.A. Rams (37.1 points per game). They were also tops in passing yards per game and yards per play in the L.A. Coliseum.

The Rams will more than likely focus on the aerial attack with Todd Gurley still battling a bad knee. Jared Goff’s TD-INT ratio is an alarming 6-6 since Nov. 19’s game against Kansas City, but his home splits were impeccable in 2018 (22-3 TD-INT ratio compared to 10-9 on the road).

Ezekiel Elliott will keep the Cowboys’ offense in the game, but L.A. should prevail in this contest.

Prediction: Rams win, 23-21

The play: Cowboys +7