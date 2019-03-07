Rangers Red Wings NHL odds Sabres Blackhawks gambling advice

MetroBet looks at the best bets on the ice for Thursday night.

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings

Moneyline: Rangers -105, Red Wings -115

Puckline: Rangers +1.5 goals (-305), Red Wings -1.5 goals (+240)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over -110, Under -110)

Time (Eastern): 7:30 p.m.

The New York Rangers (27-28-11) and Detroit Red Wings (23-33-10) both rank toward the bottom in team defense (26th and 29th, respectively), but their already-weak offenses that shed talent at the deadline probably won’t be able to take advantage.

In their first four games without forwards Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello, the Rangers have mustered just seven total goals. They were shut out when last seen, losing 1-0 to the struggling Stars. Not surprisingly, the beleaguered Blueshirts have failed to cash in on 12 straight power play chances.

Meanwhile, Detroit has yet to win a game since shipping out centerman Gustav Nyquist to the Sharks. In fact, they’ve dropped eight straight decisions dating back to Feb. 16. The Red Wings’ offense has been fairly punchless all year (26th at 2.76 goals per game), and things are not on the upswing as they’ve scored just 10 goals in their last five contests.

The clincher for an Under play here is the 0-8-2 Over/Under record in the last 10 meetings between these two clubs.

Prediction: Rangers win, 3-2

The play: Rangers vs. Red Wings Under

Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks

Moneyline: Sabres +120, Blackhawks -135

Puckline: Sabres +1.5 goals (-210), Blackhawks -1.5 goals (+185)

Betting Total: 7.0 goals (Over -105, Under -115)

Time (Eastern): 8:30 p.m.

The Chicago Blackhawks (27-30-9) have been an Over bettors’ best friend since the calendar flipped to February, exceeding the total an eye-popping 14 straight times before pushing on Sunday in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks. The Buffalo Sabres (30-28-8), who helped Chicago get this run started when they lost 7-3 to the Blackhawks on Feb. 1, have been a nice little Over run themselves, so a slew of goals is to be expected once more at the United Center this Thursday.

Chicago’s offense has only been lukewarm over their last five tilts, registering three goals per game. But a meeting with the Sabres’ shoddy stoppers could get the Blackhawks’ snipers back on track. Buffalo is 23rd in both goals allowed per game (3.2) and shots allowed per game (32.8).

The Blackhawks, of course, are among the worst defensive units in the NHL, bringing up the rear in goals allowed per game (3.8) and ranking 30th in shots allowed per game (35). Sabres center Jack Eichel has been tough for teams to contain of late, notching six goals in his last five games, so look for him to get on the scoresheet more than once.

Prediction: Blackhawks win, 5-3

The play: Sabres vs. Blackhawks Over

