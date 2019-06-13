Raptors Warriors NBA Finals odds spread free deposit bonus

USA

Here are the betting lines for Raptors versus Warriors Game 6 at SugarHouse Casino.

Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (-2.5)

Total: 212.0 (-108 over, -108 under)

Moneyline: Toronto +128, Golden State -143

The Raptors couldn’t possibly win three games at Oracle Arena in this series, could they?

The Warriors historically rowdy crowd will be extra juiced for this one given that the Toronto fan base actually cheered when Kevin Durant went down with that gruesome injury in Game 5. They’ll have payback ready, in the form of Seattle Seahawks-level crowd noise whenever the Raptors have possession of the ball.

It's easy to forget given how brilliant Kawhi Leonard has been in this series, but Leonard entered the Finals with injury concerns of his own. The two days off will help wonders, but Leonard does seem to be showing some fatigue after playing 23 high-intensity playoff games over the past two months. Leonard had his worst shooting night of the Finals in the last game, going 9-of-24 from the field.

The Warriors have also been doing a better job of keeping Leonard away from the free-throw line where he typically racks up a ton of points. In Game 5 on Monday, Leonard went to the charity stripe just eight times. That's a far cry from the 16 times he got to the line in Game 2 of the series.

The Warriors have all of the momentum in this series, and a Game 7 looks inevitable.

The play: Warriors -2.5

Above is Raptors Warriors NBA Finals odds spread free deposit.

 

