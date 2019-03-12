Redskins Le'Veon Bell Eagles Packers Bears Raiders chatter

The longer the Le’Veon Bell saga drags out, the more it becomes likely that teams not named the Jets and Ravens will get in on the action. Longtime NFL reporter Chris Mortensen said this afternoon on ESPN TV that there are several teams lurking in the market for Bell if he is to go for lower than market value. There have also been several reports that the Ravens are simply in this to drive up the price.

In any event, here are the teams that Mortensen is likely talking about who could get in on the sweepstakes at this late hour: the Eagles, Bears, Redskins, Packers, 49ers and Raiders. Darren Rovell of the Action Network tweeted the following late Tuesday afternoon: What would happen to a team’s Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook if they acquired Le’Veon Bell?

Jets from 80/1 to 60/1

Redskins from 80/1 to 66/1

Bears from 16/1 to 12/1

Raiders from 65/1 to 50/1

Eagles from 16/1 to 14/1

Ravens from 26/1 to 18/1

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported yesterday that there was no noise on the Bell to the Colts front. And the Redskins are now one of the sleepers after losing wide receiver Jamison Crowder to the Jets. Washington would still have to do some major cap maneuvering to fit Bell but it is not out of the question.

ESPN’s Field Yates was talking all day about how the Bears created a good chunk of change to spend in free agency by converting $13 million of Khalil Mack’s base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus. And there has been little noise of the Packers being involved in the Bell sweepstakes despite Bell having changed some of his social media profile to the color green (that got Jets fans excited as well).