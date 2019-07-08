Release date NBA schedule 2019-20 reveal information

The 2018-19 NBA Finals concluded less than a month ago, but basketball fans are already giddy with anticipation for the 2019-20 season after a wild week of trades and free agent acquisitions.

The league has not formally announced a date for its 2019-20 schedule reveal but it will likely take place in the first week of August. Here are the tentative dates.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Release of National TV schedule (Opening Night, Christmas Day)

Thursday, Aug. 8: Release of Full 2019-20 NBA schedule

