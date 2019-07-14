Roll with Eagles or 49ers to win NFC this season

Super Bowl odds are already posted at MetroBet.us/Sugar, with the Eagles owning +1200 odds to win the whole shebang.

There are also a boatload of more specific bets, including odds on which team will win each conference. It's difficult to bet on a game that's seven months away, and now more than ever the Super Bowl is proving to be something of a crapshoot. A better bet right now, would be to take advantage of conference betting odds.

The NFC dominated the 1980s and 1990s, winning 15 of the 20 Super Bowls played during that time. The AFC took control in the 2000s, winning seven of the 10 Super Bowls played.

But the NFL's dream of not only week-to-week parity but also conference parity has finally taken place this decade as the conferences have gone 5-5 against one another in the big game.

Looking at the NFC odds for the 2019 season, the Eagles have the third best odds to win the conference at +500. Here is a list of the top 10:

LA Rams +400

NO Saints +400

PHI Eagles +500

CHI Bears +850

GB Packers +1000

DAL Cowboys +1200

MIN Vikings +1300

ATL Falcons +1400

SEA Seahawks +1600

SF 49ers +1800

Last season was chalk in the NFC as the Rams entered the season as the favorites to win the conference and LA pulled it off. But overall in recent years the team that winds up winning the conference is not favored to do so in early September.

The Eagles were +1400 to win the conference two years ago, and the Falcons were +2200 the year prior. The Panthers were also long shots in 2015.

So a good idea here is to hedge with a longshot team and a favorite like the Eagles.

The 49ers have been selecting players near the top of the draft since 2014 and are poised to finally break through this season. If Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy (a huge 'if'), I like San Francisco to make a run.

The play: $10 on Eagles at +500, $10 on 49ers at +1800​