Sabres Flyers NHL odds Flames Islanders Senators Capitals more

MetroBet takes a look at the best bets on the ice for Tuesday night.

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers

Moneyline: Sabres +145, Flyers -160

Puckline: Sabres +1.5 goals (-180), Flyers -1.5 goals (+160)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern), TV: 7 p.m., NBCSN

The Philadelphia Flyers (29-26-7) will try to avoid an emotional letdown after a 4-3 overtime win in Saturday’s Stadium Series clash with the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field when they host the Buffalo Sabres (29-24-8) on Tuesday night. Buffalo boasts a solid 22-8 puckline record in road contests this year, but they are just 11-19 straight-up as the visiting team this season. The totals market should yield the best betting opportunity here.

Expected starting netminders Carter Hutton (16-17-4, 2.76 GAA, .912 save percentage) and Brian Elliott (7-7, 2.54 GAA, .917 save percentage) will probably see a great deal of enemy shots in this tilt. The Sabres have averaged 34 shots per game over their last five contests, but have surrendered an average of 33 per game. The Flyers have averaged just over 30 shots per game in the same span but allowed a ghastly 38.2. Carter Hart, expected to miss another week with a lower body injury, won’t be around to make up for Philly’s defensive inefficiencies.

The Flyers’ snipers were in top form on Saturday night, with right winger Jakub Voracek accumulating a team-high three points and centers Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux adding two points each. Sabres center Sam Reinhart is fresh off a hat-trick against the Capitals on Saturday.

Prediction: Flyers win, 4-3

The play: Sabres vs. Flyers Over

Calgary Flames at New York Islanders

Moneyline: Flames -110, Islanders -110

Puckline: Flames +1.5 goals (-275), Islanders -1.5 goals (+235)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -105, Under -115)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

On the surface, the Calgary Flames (39-16-7) and New York Islanders (36-18-7) matchup on Tuesday night appears to be a classic offense-versus-defense showdown. But the Flames’ underrated stoppers should help Under bettors cash.

Calgary’s road defense in third in the NHL at 2.59 goals allowed per game. David Rittich (21-5, 2.61 GAA, .917 save percentage) has had an incredible season between the pipes, an early February skid notwithstanding.

New York’s much-ballyhooed defense is first at 2.39 goals allowed per tilt. Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss have pulled their weight in the crease as well, boasting .931 and .928 save percentages, respectively. However, the Islanders have just the 22nd-ranked offense in the league at 2.92 goals per game. The Under is 7-0 in the Isles’ last seven home games against teams with winning road records, and an incredible 28-10-2 in their last 40 overall.

Prediction: Flames win, 3-2

The play: Flames vs. Islanders Under

Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals

Moneyline: Senators +260, Capitals -300

Puckline: Senators +1.5 goals (EVEN), Capitals -1.5 goals (-120)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

The rebuilding Ottawa Senators (22-35-5) completed their house-cleaning on Monday by dealing right winger Mark Stone to the Golden Knights. He joined forwards Ryan Dzingel and Matt Duchene as departing talent from a club that was already lingering at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Morale must be at an all-time low for this Ottawa team that’s lost six of their last seven and scored just once in their last three tilts. They should offer little resistance against the Washington Capitals (35-21-7) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

The Capitals have won three of their last four contests, thanks in no small part to left winger Alex Ovechkin. He had a five-game goal streak snapped on Sunday but managed to grab an assist to keep his points streak alive at six games. Washington will play their third game in four nights against Ottawa, but that shouldn’t be a problem. Per Covers.com, the Capitals are 7-3 in their last 10 games at the tail end of a three-games-in-four-nights situation. They’ve also owned the Senators of late, going 9-1 straight-up in their last 10 meetings. The moneyline price on Washington is awfully steep, so give the goal and a half here.

Prediction: Capitals win, 4-1

The play: Capitals puckline

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

Moneyline: Stars +175, Golden Knights -195

Puckline: Stars +1.5 goals (-150), Golden Knights -1.5 goals (+130)

Betting Total: 5.5 goals (Over EVEN, Under -120)

Time (Eastern): 10 p.m.

Both the Dallas Stars (31-26-5) and the Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-5) were “buyers” at the deadline, but unfortunately for Dallas they lost former Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello for a month after he broke his arm blocking a shot. The Golden Knights will have Mark Stone suiting up for the first time after bringing him in from Ottawa and inking him to a massive contract extension on Monday. Vegas hopes he’ll make an immediate impact, as they’ve lost six of their last seven contests. Even if he does, this matchup has the makings of an Under play.

Ben Bishop was sharp in net off a three-week injury hiatus for the Stars on Saturday, but his team lost 3-0 to the Hurricanes. Dallas often struggles to score, as they’ve been shut out in three of their last six tilts. That’s guided the Stars to a 6-20-5 Over/Under record in the road contests this season. Vegas’ scorers are just below the league-average at 18th in goals per game.

Prediction: Golden Knights win, 2-1

The play: Stars vs. Golden Knights Under

