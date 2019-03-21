USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $200
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Saint Marys Villanova odds spread line gambling betting

Robert Criscola | Mar 21, 2019
St Marys Villanova odds spread line gambling
Getty Images

Selected analysis of Thursday’s March Madness action. 

 

No. 11 Saint Mary’s Gaels v. No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (-4.5)

Moneyline: Gaels +175, Wildcats -200

Betting Total: 130.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 7:20 p.m., TBS 

The Villanova Wildcats will face a Saint Mary’s Gaels team that had to travel about 3,000 miles to get to the XL Center in Connecticut on Thursday night. The defending national champs and 2019 Big East winners should take care of business here.

St. Mary’s declining offense is certainly alarming, as they’ve topped 70 points just twice in their last 10 games. They may have beaten Gonzaga in the WCC title game 60-47, but one must question the Bulldogs’ motivation going into that tilt. As long as Nova guards Phil Booth and Collin Gillespie take and make their threes like they normally do, the Wildcats should run their record in first round games to 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 against the spread.

The play: Wildcats spread

Bet Now

 

Tags:
SB adviceSB basketball
Metro Bet
Weekend Tickets: NCAA Tournament First Round 3/22
Metro Bet
Best Bets: Phillies Regular Season Win Total
SB advice
Danny Picard: Mookie Betts has earned right to cash in with Red Sox
SB advice
NCAA basketball tournament betting preview: Villanova - St Marys
SB advice
Betting NBA gambling odds Celtics Sixers Mavericks Blazers
SB advice
NCAA Free live stream college basketball tournament link

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: