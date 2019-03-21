Saint Marys Villanova odds spread line gambling betting

Selected analysis of Thursday’s March Madness action.

No. 11 Saint Mary’s Gaels v. No. 6 Villanova Wildcats (-4.5)

Moneyline: Gaels +175, Wildcats -200

Betting Total: 130.5 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 7:20 p.m., TBS

The Villanova Wildcats will face a Saint Mary’s Gaels team that had to travel about 3,000 miles to get to the XL Center in Connecticut on Thursday night. The defending national champs and 2019 Big East winners should take care of business here.

St. Mary’s declining offense is certainly alarming, as they’ve topped 70 points just twice in their last 10 games. They may have beaten Gonzaga in the WCC title game 60-47, but one must question the Bulldogs’ motivation going into that tilt. As long as Nova guards Phil Booth and Collin Gillespie take and make their threes like they normally do, the Wildcats should run their record in first round games to 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 against the spread.

The play: Wildcats spread

