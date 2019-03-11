Senators Flyers NHL odds Sharks Wild hockey gambling advice

MetroBet profiles a pair of Monday night NHL games including the Senators at Flyers and Sharks at Wild.

Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers

Moneyline: Senators +225, Flyers -295

Puckline: Senators +1.5 goals (-115), Flyers -1.5 goals (-105)

Betting Total: 6.5 goals (Over -130, Under +110)

Time (Eastern): 7 p.m.

Those looking to back the Philadelphia Flyers (33-27-8) on Monday night won’t get a great price, as the dreadful Ottawa Senators (23-40-6) are in town, but they look like a solid addition to any moneyline parlay.

Philly’s offense has ramped things up in the absence of standout rookie netminder Carter Hart, scoring 30 goals in their last seven games. The play of right wing Jakub Voracek has stood out in particular, as he’s tallied 11 points in his team’s last five tilts. Center Sean Couturier has found the twine in three of his last four games, and captain Claude Giroux is in the midst of a seven-game point streak.

Brian Elliott has been serviceable between the pipes since Hart was felled by a minor injury. The team has been mum regarding a return date for Hart, but he is apparently inching closer to getting back into the lineup.

The Flyers have won six of their last seven games as a home favorite, per Covers.com, and are 17-6 over their last 23 contests. They should take care of business against a tired Ottawa team that’s 5-15 in their last 20 games at the end of a four-games-in-six-nights situation.

Prediction: Flyers win, 4-2

The play: Flyers moneyline and Sharks moneyline Parlay

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild

Moneyline: Sharks -135, Wild +105

Puckline: Sharks -1.5 goals (+220), Wild +1.5 goals (-270)

Betting Total: 6.0 goals (Over -120, Under EVEN)

Time (Eastern), TV: 8 p.m., NBCSN

The San Jose Sharks (41-19-8) continue to roll over their competition, even without Evander Kane (mid-body), as they’re a perfect 4-0 without the left winger. The slumping Minnesota Wild (33-28-8) look like the Sharks’ next victim on Monday night.

San Jose returns to the road, where they have won seven of the last nine tilts, off a perfect four-game home stand. The Wild faithful have been disappointed in recent games at the Xcel Energy Center, as Minnesota, who have lost three of their last four overall, is 1-7 in their last eight tries there.

Right wing Timo Meier has picked up the slack since Kane left the lineup, scoring five goals in a four game span. Left wing Marcus Sorensen has added four of his own, and center Tomas Hertl has a pair in his current four-game point streak.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones, who has stopped 104 of the last 113 shots he’s faced (.920 save percentage), is more than capable of dispatching Minnesota’s 24th-ranked offense. San Jose is the best bet of the night.

Prediction: Sharks win, 4-2

The play: Flyers moneyline and Sharks moneyline Parlay

