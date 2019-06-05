Sir Winston Belmont Stakes horse profile Good odds for a win

Sir Winston is among the longshots looking for a breakthrough effort in the third and final jewel of the Triple Crown, the Grade I, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes, this Saturday at Belmont Park (6:30 p.m., NBC). MetroBet dives into his past performances as well as the track records of his human connections below. Sir Winston’s pedigree for the 1 1/2-mile journey will also be scrutinized.

To bet on the Belmont Stakes now and get special offers and promotions through NYRABets and MetroBet go to NYRABets.com/MetroBet. Promotions including a $25 bet on one horse to win the Belmont. If your horse finishes second or third you get your money back. And there is also a bet/get $200 bonus! If you bet $200 in your first 14 days you get a $200 bonus!

Sir Winston put forth what was arguably the best effort of his career in Belmont’s Peter Pan Stakes last time out. He was a fast-closing second despite a wide journey on the far turn under Joel Rosario in the 1 1/8-mile event held one week after the Kentucky Derby. A two-time winner on synthetic dirt at Woodbine, Sir Winston showed some late-running ability in spots on the Derby trail earlier this year, picking off the tired ones in the Withers and Tampa Bay Derby. He faded badly in the Blue Grass Stakes two-back after encountering some trouble on the far turn, so bettors may want to draw a line through that start.

Sir Winston is by Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Awesome Again out of an Afleet Alex (2005 Belmont Stakes winner) mare, so it’s only logical that he’ll appreciate the demanding Belmont distance. He is trained by War of Will’s conditioner, Mark Casse, and will be ridden by Rosario once more. Casse earned his his first Triple Crown victory in the Preakness with War of Will three weeks ago. He’s a member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame and was nominated to be inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame at Saratoga this summer. Rosario, a nine-time Breeders’ Cup race victor, scored in the 2014 Belmont Stakes with Tonalist. The Dominican Republic native also has a Kentucky Derby under his belt (Orb, 2013).