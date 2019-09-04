Sleepers to win Super Bowl odds Titans Jaguars Buccaneers buzz

Betting the Eagles to win Super Bowl LIV is a damn good idea as six of the 13 NFL writers at Sports Illustrated have picked them to at least make the big game. Right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar, you can get the Bird at +1200 – which means a $100 bet would win you $1200 if Doug Pederson and the boys were to bring Lombardi Trophy No. 2 home.

But even more financially rewarding is finding one of the teams in the middle of the pack (and there is a sizable middle of the pack this season), to rise up and become elite. We see it time and time again in the NFL.

Two years ago, the Eagles were +3500 to win it all.

Three years ago, the Falcons were +4000 to get to the Super Bowl.

Four years ago, the Panthers were +3000 to get to the big game.

There is almost always a surprise Super Bowl team, and you can win big money by handcuffing a couple of them. Don’t try to be Nostradamus. Not all of these fringe contenders will pan out. In fact, most won’t. But if you can nail one out of the three, you’re in business. Big business.

Here are the three fringe teams I like to rise up and potentially challenge for a Lombardi.

Titans +5000

Tennessee proved it could beat top teams in Mike Vrabel’s first year at the helm last season as it toppled the Patriots and Eagles. The Titans had the third best defense in the NFL last year (allowing just 18.9 ppg) and have taken on the personality of their fiery head coach.

Jaguars +3300

I’m a huge believer in the year-to-year “zig-zag” in the NFL. The Jags were on the verge of a Super Bowl berth two years ago, but bought into their own hype last season. Running back Leonard Fournette has Comeback Player of the Year written all over him, and the coaching staff has designed its entire offense around the strengths of Super Bowl champ Nick Foles.

Buccaneers +7500

This is a deep sleeper for sure, but gotta love that +7500 return.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is now in charge in Tampa Bay, and he once got a Carson Palmer-quarterbacked team knocking on the door of a title. No matter what you think of him, Jameis Winston is more talented at this stage of his career than Palmer was then. Thinking Arians can revive some of that magic.

The Play: $10 on Eagles at +1200, $10 on Titans at +5000, $10 on Jaguars at +3300, $10 on Buccaneers at +7500