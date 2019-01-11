Sports betting coming to South Philadelphia Sports Complex area

Parx Casino recently opening outside of Philadelphia isn’t leaving the city hanging out in the frigid winter chill when it comes to sports betting. In fact, it’s just the opposite.

Having just established a retail sportsbook in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on Thursday the company is also planning to launch a Kambi-powered sportsbook at the South Philadelphia Turf Club in Philly just in time for Super Bowl LIII (Feb. 3).

The best part about that news? The South Philadelphia Turf Club is only two minutes from Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies. It’s also less than a mile away from the Wachovia Complex, which is home to the 76ers and Flyers. (Location is everything!)

That means the South Philadelphia Turf Club could be a convenient one-stop shop for bettors before any of Philly’s major sports teams’ home games, allowing fans to place their wagers before catching a game in person or at a nearby bar.

Just imagine the action the new sportsbook will get if the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles upset the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon and continue their playoff push and title defense. Even if the Eagles’ wings get clipped, the new sportsbook should be a busy destination for Super Bowl wagers because it’s the Super Bowl after all, right?

That, and the Sixers are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference about a month from NBA All-Star Weekend, seemingly built for a deeper run in the playoffs this year — a scenario which would generate plenty of fever over at the new sportsbook as well.

The Phillies have been busy this offseason, bolstering their roster with plenty of moves, so, they too should draw plenty of interest as the 2019 season looms.

It has already been a great time for Philadelphia sports, period. With key sportsbook additions like this one, it will be a great time for sports betting in Philly, too.