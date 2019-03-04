Stanley Cup Futures NHL odds Blue Jackets Islanders buy or sell

MetroBet highlights three Eastern Conference squads, focusing on their movement in the futures market after the trade deadline.

Columbus Blue Jackets (21-1)

Odds Before Deadline: 23-1

The Blue Jackets made some of the boldest moves of any team at the trade deadline, bringing in forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel along with defenseman Adam McQuaid and goalie Keith Kinkaid. All told, GM Jarmo Kekalainen parted with seven draft picks, including two first-rounders, rather than sell off the expiring contracts of star netminder Sergei Bobrovsky and left winger Artemi Panarin.

Duchene and Dzingel, who scored 49 goals combined while playing in Ottawa this season, provide a serious boost to an already-solid Columbus attack that’s ranked 10th by goals per game. McQuaid provides always-appreciated depth on the blue line, and Kinkaid will help keep Bobrovsky fresh for the playoffs.

Columbus’ postseason spot is anything but secure, but in the wide-open Metropolitan division, the new-look Blue Jackets could make a dramatic late push and ride that momentum into the postseason.

The verdict: Buy.

Bet Now

New York Islanders (19-1)

Odds Before Deadline: 16-1

The Islanders have been one of the better stories in the NHL this season, making due without former star John Tavares as their top-line center. Head coach Barry Trotz is primarily to thank, turning New York’s defense from a league-wide laughingstock into one of the game’s preeminent units. And new GM Lou Lamoriello’s biggest additions over the offseason, center Valtteri Filppula and goalie Robin Lehner, have paid off dividends.

However, the Isles’ inactivity at the deadline was somewhat surprising. It seems Lamoriello didn’t want to make a short-term move and mortgage the future.

“We went into this trade deadline with several areas that, if potentially we could address, we would,” he told MSG Networks. “But we weren’t going into a situation where we sacrificed what our plan is, because we feel very good about this hockey team.”

He also alluded to the fact that forward Andrew Ladd and defenseman Thomas Hickey, who have been out for the majority of the year, are expected to return to the lineup soon. Still, it seems like New York’s 21st-rated offense by goals per game will be overmatched as the competition gets tougher in May and June.

The verdict: Sell.

Bet Now

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-2)

Odds Before Deadline: 3-1

It’s hard not to like the Lightning, who have been favored at virtually every stage since the Capitals took last year’s Stanley Cup. They possess top-notch quality and depth in almost every area, with league-wide points leader Nikita Kucherov fronting an offense accompanied by Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point. All three have tallied 30 or more goals this year.

Tampa has two of the league’s top defensemen in Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, and an excellent netminder in Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is currently the front runner in the Vezina Trophy race, per ESPN. The price is small, but the Lightning are more than legitimate.

The verdict: Buy.

Bet Now