Steelers Christian Kirk NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Patriots Bills

Big trades in the NFL are becoming more and more of a common occurance, particularly around the trade deadline in October. According to former NFL executive Mike Lombardi, we could see a whopper of a swap this fall for an elite receiver.

"There's a receiver, and I'm not going to tell you who he is yet … there's a receiver who is available that would shock people in the NFL," Lombardi said on his GM Shuffle podcast with Adnan Virk. "People would say, there's no way they're trading him - and I'm telling you, they will. There's a team that's calling them [for this player]."

Bengals receiver AJ Green is the player that has been most discussed as a trade candidate considering that he is in the final year of his deal and that Cincinnati will likely be sellers two months from now. But Lombardi is clearly talking about someone else here, as Green getting dealt would be far from a "shock."

One situation to monitor moving forward is that of Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk. New Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury has already shown that he will stop at nothing to get "his guys" and it doesn't yet appear that he is too enamored with the former Texas A&M star as the Cardinals curiously drafted three wide receivers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals would obviously net a boatload in return for Kirk if they actually looked to trade the second year receiver. Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim realize they're not going to make the Cardinals into a contender overnight, and they may be looking to pull off a Herschel Walker like deal in the next two months - particularly if their season gets off to a rocky start.

Teams expected to be highly active in the trade market in October are contenders that have manipulated their salary cap situation in order to be able to make one more move to put them over the top, like Patriots and Eagles. The Bills and Steelers will also be looking for wide receiver help at the deadline, if they are both still in contention at that point in the year.