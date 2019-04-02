Steelers Dez Bryant Eagles Patriots Giants Redskins Bills chatter

Do not expect a signing in the next few weeks as teams prep for the NFL Draft, but free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant will surely be heard from before this offseason has ceased.

Bryant tweeted out at the end of March, “I will be a steal wherever I go … bet on it.”

This time around, Bryant is right as he won’t be demanding much money at all. If he produces for a team, it’s all upside.

Bryant is said to have turned down a multi-year contract from the Ravens last year around this time and never wound up signing a deal until November. He finally settled on a one-year deal with the Saints worth just $1.75 million before an Achilles injury during his second practice with the team ended his 2018 season.

Bet Now

It’s unclear if the Saints will look at bringing Bryant back, but Sean Payton was said to have been pleased with Bryant’s attitude last season. When asked about a Bryant return to New Orleans, Payton told ESPN: “I just know he’s been rehabbing. I wouldn’t be able to forecast the future relative to Dez.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has high regard for Payton’s way of doing things, so if Payton truly believes that Bryant can still contribute to an NFL team the Pats may be interested in bringing him in. Bryant was quite vocal last year about his interest in playing in New England, as well as with the Redskins.

“I’d rather go somewhere I can showcase my skills for real,” Bryant tweeted last September. “If I line up next to Gronk, Hogan, and Edelman I’m sure getting a 1 on 1 matchup plus I won’t be getting criticized for expressing my love for the game. Washington is cool as well.”

Bryant initially only wanted to play for a non-Cowboys NFC East team like the Redskins in order to be able to play against his former mates twice per season. Now, Bryant has to be considering all options, including another look at the Ravens.

Given their current salary cap and wide receiver needs other teams that could kick the tires on Bryant this time around are the Eagles, Bills, Steelers and Giants.