Thanksgiving college football TV Black Friday schedule Saturday

The pros are not the only ones who get into the holiday spirit on the long Thanksgiving football weekend as the college football schedule is jam-packed this week with a full schedule college football Black Friday TV Thanksgiving. The Iron Bowl of Auburn versus Alabama headlines the slate, with other big matchups taking place on Thanksgiving itself as well as Black Friday and Saturday. Here is the full TV schedule.

Thanksgiving Thursday

Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Black Friday

Texas Tech at Texas 12 p.m. FOX

Virginia Tech at Virginia 12 p.m. ABC

Bowling Green at Buffalo 12 p.m. ESPN+

Kent State at Eastern Michigan 12 p.m. ESPN+

Miami of Ohio at Ball State 12 p.m. CBSSN

Toledo at Central Michigan 12 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Nebraska 2:30 p.m. Big 10 Network

Missouri at Arkansas 2:30 p.m. CBS

Cincinnati at Memphis 3:30 p.m. ABC

Boise State at Colorado State 3:30 p.m. CBSSN - schedule college football Black Friday TV Thanksgiving

Washington State at Washington 4 p.m. FOX

West Virginia at TCU 4:15 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas State at South Alabama 5 p.m. ESPN+

Appalachian State at Troy 6 p.m. ESPN+

South Florida at UCF 8 p.m. ESPN

Thanksgiving weekend Saturday

Ohio State at Michigan 12 p.m. FOX

Clemson at South Carolina 12 p.m. ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech 12 p.m. ABC

Texas State at Coastal Carolina 12 p.m. ESPN+

Tulsa at East Carolina 12 p.m. ESPNU

Florida International at Marshall 12 p.m. CBSSN

Louisville at Kentucky 12 p.m. SEC Network

Northwestern at Illinois 12 p.m. FS1

Indiana at Purdue 12 p.m. ESPN2

Wake Forest at Syracuse 12:30 p.m. ACCNX

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN+

Charlotte at Old Dominion 2 p.m. ESPN+

New Mexico State at Liberty 2 p.m. ESPN+

Rice at UTEP 3 p.m. ESPN3

Alabama at Auburn 3:30 p.m. CBS

Rutgers at Penn State 3:30 p.m. Big 10 Network - schedule college football Black Friday TV Thanksgiving

Wisconsin at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. ABC

Baylor at Kansas 3:30 p.m. ESPN

UConn at Temple 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic 3:30 p.m. ESPN+

Boston College at Pittsburgh 3:30 p.m. ACC Network

Miami at Duke 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Michigan State 3:30 p.m. FS1

Oregon State at Oregon 4 p.m. PAC12

Notre Dame at Stanford 4 p.m. FOX

Tulane at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC Network

Georgia State at Georgia Southern 6 p.m. ESPN+

Texas A&M at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Kansas State 7 p.m. FS1

Navy at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN2

North Carolina at NC State ACC Network

Colorado at Utah 7:30 p.m. ABC

Florida State at Florida 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

UL Monroe at Louisiana 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 8 p.m. FOX

BYU at San Diego State 9 p.m. CBSSN

Arizona at Arizona State 10 p.m. ESPN

California at UCLA 10:30 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at San Jose State 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

Army at Hawaii 11:59 p.m. CBSSN