Thanksgiving college football TV Black Friday schedule Saturday

The pros are not the only ones who get into the holiday spirit on the long Thanksgiving football weekend as the college football schedule is jam-packed this week with a full schedule college football Black Friday TV Thanksgiving. The Iron Bowl of Auburn versus Alabama headlines the slate, with other big matchups taking place on Thanksgiving itself as well as Black Friday and Saturday. Here is the full TV schedule.
Thanksgiving Thursday
Ole Miss at Mississippi State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Black Friday
Texas Tech at Texas 12 p.m. FOX
Virginia Tech at Virginia 12 p.m. ABC
Bowling Green at Buffalo 12 p.m. ESPN+
Kent State at Eastern Michigan 12 p.m. ESPN+
Miami of Ohio at Ball State 12 p.m. CBSSN
Toledo at Central Michigan 12 p.m. ESPNU
Iowa at Nebraska 2:30 p.m. Big 10 Network
Missouri at Arkansas 2:30 p.m. CBS
Cincinnati at Memphis 3:30 p.m. ABC
Boise State at Colorado State 3:30 p.m. CBSSN - schedule college football Black Friday TV Thanksgiving
Washington State at Washington 4 p.m. FOX
West Virginia at TCU 4:15 p.m. ESPN
Arkansas State at South Alabama 5 p.m. ESPN+
Appalachian State at Troy 6 p.m. ESPN+
South Florida at UCF 8 p.m. ESPN
Thanksgiving weekend Saturday
Ohio State at Michigan 12 p.m. FOX
Clemson at South Carolina 12 p.m. ESPN
Georgia at Georgia Tech 12 p.m. ABC
Texas State at Coastal Carolina 12 p.m. ESPN+
Tulsa at East Carolina 12 p.m. ESPNU
Florida International at Marshall 12 p.m. CBSSN
Louisville at Kentucky 12 p.m. SEC Network
Northwestern at Illinois 12 p.m. FS1
Indiana at Purdue 12 p.m. ESPN2
Wake Forest at Syracuse 12:30 p.m. ACCNX
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN+
Charlotte at Old Dominion 2 p.m. ESPN+
New Mexico State at Liberty 2 p.m. ESPN+
Rice at UTEP 3 p.m. ESPN3
Alabama at Auburn 3:30 p.m. CBS
Rutgers at Penn State 3:30 p.m. Big 10 Network - schedule college football Black Friday TV Thanksgiving
Wisconsin at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. ABC
Baylor at Kansas 3:30 p.m. ESPN
UConn at Temple 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic 3:30 p.m. ESPN+
Boston College at Pittsburgh 3:30 p.m. ACC Network
Miami at Duke 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland at Michigan State 3:30 p.m. FS1
Oregon State at Oregon 4 p.m. PAC12
Notre Dame at Stanford 4 p.m. FOX
Tulane at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC Network
Georgia State at Georgia Southern 6 p.m. ESPN+
Texas A&M at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Kansas State 7 p.m. FS1
Navy at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN2
North Carolina at NC State ACC Network
Colorado at Utah 7:30 p.m. ABC
Florida State at Florida 7:30 p.m. SEC Network
UL Monroe at Louisiana 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 8 p.m. FOX
BYU at San Diego State 9 p.m. CBSSN
Arizona at Arizona State 10 p.m. ESPN
California at UCLA 10:30 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at San Jose State 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
Army at Hawaii 11:59 p.m. CBSSN