Titans Antonio Brown NFL Trade Rumors Eagles Seahawks chatter

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Patriots, but the drama surrounding the wide receiver isn’t going away anytime soon.

Brown, who was released by the Pats Friday afternoon after just 11 days, took a shot at owner Robert Kraft Sunday morning – referencing Kraft’s solicitation charges.

“Will not be playing in the NFL anymore,” Brown tweeted. “These owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the NFLPA hold them accountable. Sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up … Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired. Different strokes different folks clearly.”

Despite the retirement threat, which Brown has issued several times in the past, it is likely that the controversial wide out will get one more chance with another team. The reason the Patriots released Brown when they did was not because of the sexual assault allegations from Britney Taylor, but because Brown sent intimidating text messages to a second accuser while on the Patriots’ watch. Brown was clearly on a “one strike and you’re out” deal with the Patriots.

The NFL is still investigating multiple allegations in regards to Brown, but will likely not place him on the Commissioner’s Exempt list due to the fact that the Taylor case is a civil suit, not criminal.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on Saturday that multiple teams are interested in signing Brown.

Legal sportsbooks are currently dishing out a ton of free cash as they look to lure bettors away from the black market. You can currently get a free $50 VISA gift card and get up to $250 in free betting cash through MetroBet.us/Sugar by entering promo code: METROBET

The Eagles, whose receiving corps currently looks like a MASH unit, may inquire about Brown as they pursued him multiple times over the past few months. Before landing DeSean Jackson, Howie Roseman was taking a hard look at bringing in Brown. Here is audio of a trade conversation Brown had with Rosenhaus a few months back regarding interest of teams.

Antonio Brown shared audio of a trade conversation he had with agent Drew Rosenhaus. #Patriots, #Eagles, #Titans, #Bills and #Raiders all discussed in the audio. AB makes it clear he didn't want Buffalo. Belichick and #Steelers GM Kevin Colbert did speak.pic.twitter.com/Ngb1GfeSga — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2019

Reportedly a group of Patriots players felt that the team releasing Brown was unjustified as he had seemingly toed the line around Bill Belichick. The Titans have a lot of the same infrastructure as the Patriots and Titans GM Jon Robinson, the former director of college scouting for the Pats, will likely do his due diligence when it comes to Brown. Tennessee is in desperate need of an offensive upgrade.

The Seahawks, who looked into trading for Brown last month, may also make another run at the controversial receiver despite head coach Pete Carroll mostly dismissing the notion this past Friday.

“We’re pretty well set right now,” Carroll said when asked about bringing in Brown. “We kind of know where we’re going with that.”