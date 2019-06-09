Update David Ortiz shot said I dont want to be dead

Former Red Sox star slugger David Ortiz was reportedly shot at a night club in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

It is not yet clear how severe Ortiz's injuries are from the incident.

A Dominican Republic National Police officer told WHDH-7's Justin Dougherty the following:

- Oritz was shot once

- The incident happened at East Santo Domingo

- It was not a robbery

- He was shot in the back, came out through the stomach

- Suspect in custody.

In a conflicting report, NBC Boston reported late Sunday night that Ortiz was actually shot in the leg.

A sports writer for the digital newspaper, Hoy, in the Dominican reported on Sunday night that Ortiz told the operating doctor at the medical facility he was transported to, "Please don't let me die, I'm a good man."