Update Phillies Bryce Harper odds drop Giants Dodgers soar

The Bryce Harper free agency saga is the worst drama since Season 2 of True Detective, but it has at least provided some entertainment over the past few months when it comes to betting futures. The most popular MLB bet outside of “Who will win the 2019 World Series?” this winter has easily been “Which team will Bryce Harper play on in 2019?”

Here are the current odds:

Giants -150

Dodgers +125

Phillies +150

Cubs +4500

Braves +5000

In other words, Vegas is pretty certain it’s down to the Dodgers and Phillies.

Los Angeles and Philadelphia were actually two of the early favorites to land Harper’s services, but look at how much the above list has changed over the past five months. This Harper odds list is from Oct. 4, 2018.

Cubs EVEN

Dodgers +500

Phillies +550

Yankees +600

Nationals +700

Red Sox +1100

Angels +1200

Giants +1600

It’s also been interesting to monitor how much the 2019 World Series odds have changed over the past few months despite the best free agent available not having signed somewhere. Here were the Westgate Superbook odds on Oct. 22,2018 to win the 2019 title.

Astros 6/1

Red Sox 6/1

Dodgers 7/1

Yankees 7/1

Cubs 10/1

The Phillies were actually quite low on this list, coming in with the 11th best odds to win it all at 18/1. Those odds have jumped up to 14/1 and now the Phils have the eighth best odds to win it all, according to Westgate.

Yankees 6/1

Red Sox 7/1

Astros 6/1

Dodgers 7/1

Indians 10/1

Cardinals 12/1

Cubs 12/1

Nationals 12/1

Phillies 14/1