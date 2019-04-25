Updated NFL Eagles Draft rumors Marquise Brown Josh Jacobs

It’s always been a thing here. Yes, now it’s on ABC — one of three different networks, in fact — and it’s suddenly a star in Nashville. But the NFL Draft has always mattered more than it probably should here.

Whether it was that moment Andy took Five over Ricky Williams or the trade up for Carson or or the Festival on the Parkway two years that cinched the draft a roadshow to Park Avenue league suits or obligatory bust (Danny “Fireman Sam” Watkins or Marcus Smith), Philadelphia loves it some Draft Day.

With the Eagles selecting 25th tonight the drama is a little light, but the importance is there. With the roster being veteran-laden, the importance is there for this team to unearth some cost-effective gems in the 2019 Meat Market.

The Eagles hold seven picks this year, including 25, 53 and 57 overall. With the needs more future than now — depth on both sides of the line, linebacker, wide receiver, running back, maybe safety — the thought here is that GM Howie Roseman will look more to trade back more than forward.

Let’s take a look a possible targets.

OFFENSIVE LINE

JAWAAN TAYLOR, T, Florida: Likely long gone before the Eagles pick, but worth watching if he were to somehow fall and Howie wanted to move up for an elite tackle.

CODY FORD, G, Oklahoma: Ford is slotted to go round around 25 — though likely a tad before. With Brandon Brooks out for the first part of the season, I think it’s a lock the Eagles go for interior line depth.

CHRIS LINDSTROM, G, Boston College: He’s a plug and play guard — most likely an early to mid second round talent. Could see the Eagles trading back and taking Lindstrom or similar (Ford, if he slips, T Andre Dillard, Washington State , even C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State.

DEFENSIVE LINE

This draft offers deep talent here and the Eagles could use some interior help, as well as another Edge guy.

DT CHRISTIAN WILKINS, Clemson:

Doubtful he is there when the Eagles pick — but there is a ton of talent on both lines. An elite player.

DT DEXTER LAWRENCE, Clemson: He’s probably too big to fit Jim Schwartz’ scheme. But he’s got some quickness for a stuffer and would be a unique, talented add to the Birds’ front.

DT JEFFERY SIMMONS, Mississippi State: He’s coming off ACL surgery but he’s nasty. Just be patience

EDGE CLELIN FERRELL, Clemson: He’s a project but has tremendous upside. Played at only 220 in college but already putting on weight and with proper development will be a fine edge — even vs the run.

WIDE RECEIVER

MARQUISE BROWN, WR, Oklahoma: At 5-9, Hollywood Brown is a DeSean Jackson clone. Do the Eagles buck the interior line trend and go flash with Brown as their No. 10 for the future? Probably not.

RUNNING BACK

JOSH JACOBS, RB, Alabama: The Eagles will NOT take a back in the first round. I could, however, see the Birds taking one in the second or fourth rounds — watch the availability of Devin Singletary, FAU, and David Montgomery, Iowa St (my personal fave).

LINEBACKER

DEVIN BUSH, Michigan: With Devin White from LSU certainly gone, there’s a slight chance Bush drops close to Eagles’ range where they could trade up. While he is a tremendous player, no way Howie uses multiple assets on a linebacker.

CHAUNCEY GARDNER-JOHNSON, S, Florida: The Eagles could use a safety for the future and Gardner-Johnson is dynamic. Great ball skills and can cover tight ends. Just don’t see the value in the position here.

