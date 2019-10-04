Updated NFL odds Eagles Jets money line over under advice

Sunday’s showdown at the Linc between the 2-2 Eagles and 0-3 Jets looks like a big-time mismatch as evidenced by the -13.5 spread in favor of the Birds.

There is a chance that Jets second year QB Sam Darnold will play Sunday, but it’s no guarantee as he recovers from mononucleosis. Even if Darnold does play, he will be rusty and out-of-shape as he hasn’t been able to do much in the way of conditioning due to the illness.

New York will have to rely on dynamic back Le’Veon Bell, who has been a model citizen with the Jets thus far.

Spread: Eagles -13.5

Over Under: 44 total points (-110)

Money line: Jets +510, Eagles -770

The Jets are bad, for sure, but they’re not a total mess like the Redskins or Dolphins. They are also coming off a bye week, which could prove to be a little bit dangerous for the Eagles.

Adam Gase was undefeated against the spread coming off a bye week while he was the head coach in Miami, indicating that he makes many strong corrections to his club with the extra rest.

Conversely, the Eagles haven’t been great shakes with extra rest under Doug Pederson. Last season, after besting the Giants on a Thursday night, and having nine days of rest, they lost a home game to the Panthers, 21-17. The Birds also lost straight-up in their first game after a bye last year, falling to Dallas at home, 27-20. In Pederson’s first year at the helm, the Eagles also lost coming off a bye, 24-23 to the Lions.

The Birds should win this game outright, but the spread seems a bit too high at MetroBet.us/Sugar. The best bet here is to wager on the over under of 44 points.

The Eagles are 3-1 hitting the over in games so far in 2019 and that trend should continue on Sunday – particularly if Darnold plays for the Jets.

We’ve seen the Eagles defense play down to the competition at home so far this season.

The Jets put up 16 points in Week 1 against the Bills’ stingy defense and getting to that number again against the Eagles would actually be a win for Gase. If the Eagles can get to the 30-point mark, which they accomplished against the Packers’ tough D last week, this game is going over.

The play: Eagles – Jets over 44 points​