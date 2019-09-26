Updated Patriots Bills Redskins Giants odds spread over under line

MetroBet takes a betting glance at a pair of Sunday afternoon games on the Week 4 NFL slate.

Legal sportsbooks are doing everything they can to pull you away from off-shore sites, including giving you free money. Go to MetroBet.us/Sugar and enter promo code METROBET right now to get a free $50 VISA gift card and up to $250 in free betting money.

Bet Now

New England Patriots (-7) at Buffalo Bills

Moneyline: Patriots -310, Bills +260

Betting Total: 41.5 points

Time (Eastern): 1 p.m.

Both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills enter this contest a perfect 3-0, but Tom Brady and company’s superior track record overall and in this matchup gives them the edge.

New England was favored by double-digits in two straight games following an opening night undressing of the Steelers, crushing the hapless Dolphins before allowing the Jets to secure a backdoor cover last week. Those two late TDs were not on the Patriots’ stellar defense (fumble return and INT return), which has allowed a lone field goal through three contests. This unit is first in yards allowed per game at 199. It’s hard to envision Buffalo signal caller Josh Allen moving the ball with efficiency in this one. His Bills are 17th in points per game this year at 22.

The Patriots are 14-1 in their last 15 road games against Buffalo, going 12-2-1 against the spread in that span. The Bills boast the NFL’s fifth-best defense by yards per game (299.7), but Brady’s offense should help chalk bettors eke out a cover.

The play: Patriots spread

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3)

Moneyline: Redskins +130, Giants -150

Betting Total: 49 points

Time (Eastern): 1 p.m.

Trends bettors should be all over the Washington Redskins as they visit Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Case Keenum and company didn’t look too great against the swarming Bears defense last Monday, but the Redskins have covered in seven straight games following a double-digit loss at home, per Covers.com. Washington is also 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games. The Redskins should have some success moving the chains against a Giants defense that’s next-to-last in the league in yards allowed per play (6.8).

Jones looked great in his debut against the Bucs, going 26-of-40 for 353 yards and two TDs with no INTs. However, he’ll be without Saquon Barkley (high ankle sprain) for the foreseeable future. Jones can also expect a bit more resistance from Washington’s defense compared to Tampa’s dreadful stoppers.

There are plenty of negative trends to be found against New York in this one. The Giants are 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine games at MetLife Stadium and have dropped six straight September home games. They’re also 2-5 against the spread in their last seven divisional games and 4-16-1 against the spread in their last 21 games following a cover.

The play: Redskins spread