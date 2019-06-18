Updated SugarHouse Casino MLB Cy Young odds advice

As we explored yesterday with the NBA, futures are a good longterm investment when betting on sports.

Even in the middle of a season you can find advantageous futures odds on which team will win the championship, as well as which players will win postseason awards.

One segment we have looked at consistently is MLB postseason awards futures, particularly key Phillies players in the mix. Aaron Nola was +700 to win the National League Cy Young Award before the season started but is now not even in the top 10 most likely winners at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers +150

M. Scherzer, Nationals +275

S. Stasburg, Nationals +650

Luis Castillo, Reds +1100

Jacob deGrom, Mets +1100

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers +1600

Walker Buehler, Dodgers +1800

Nola is now at +2500 at MetroBet.us/Sugar, meaning that if you bet $100 on him to win the award and he did so this fall, you would win $2,500 and get a payout of $2,600. It’s a longshot for sure considering that Nola has allowed a whopping 14 earned runs in just three starts this month. But all Phillies fans know that the talent is there.

The 26-year-old had an excellent month of May as he gathered four wins and had a 2.73 ERA. There are also over three full months of the regular season remaining.

Unlike the MVP award in baseball, pitchers can often get away with winning the Cy Young despite being on a mediocre team. Jacob deGrom captured the award last year while pitching for a Mets team that finished 77-85.

Last year’s American League Cy Young winner also played for a non-playoff team as Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell got the nod.