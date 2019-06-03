USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

PA

Updated UFC 238 Cejudo Moraes free live stream link to MMA

Matt Burke | Jun 03, 2019
Updated UFC 238 Cejudo Moraes free live stream link
Getty Images

UFC has a monster Pay-Per-View offering this coming Saturday with bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo taking on Marlon Moraes for the title in the main event from the United Center in Chicago.

Here is a look at the full card for UFC 238.

 

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes: Bantamweight title bout

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessice Eye: Women’s Flyweight title bout

Bet Now

Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone: Lightweight bout

Jimmie Rivera vs. Peter Yan: Bantanweight bout

Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov: Heavyweight bout

 

To stream the event live click on one of these live stream links below. They will be updated as we get closer to the start of the event.

UFC Cejudo Moraes live stream link 1

UFC Cejudo Moraes live stream link 2

UFC Cejudo Moraes live stream link 3

 

Tags:
SB MMA
SB advice
NL MVP FanDuel odds Can Phillies Bryce Harper still pull it off?
SB basketball
Clippers Ben Simmons NBA Trade Rumors Sixers Lakers Celtics Bulls
SB basketball
Bulls James Harden NBA Trade Rumors Celtics Sixers Knicks Lakers
SB basketball
Fresh NBA Mock Draft trade rumors Zion Bulls Sixers Lakers Suns
SB wrestling
How did Ashley Massaro die cause of death Ric Flair update
SB basketball
Burke: Celtics should hold on to Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: