Vince Carter NBA Trade Rumors Sixers Celtics Lakers chatter

We’re about to enter the prime in-season trading period in the NBA as the trade deadline is just 65 days away. Here is a Vince Carter NBA Trade Rumors Sixers Celtics Lakers breakdown.

Nearly every contender (of which there are more than usual this season) will be making some sort of move over the next two months. Most of these moves are expected to be on the smaller side, so let’s take a look at one prime candidate to be shipped.

Vince Carter is 42-years-old and is using his final NBA breaths on a 5-16 team. If ever there was a trade deadline candidate, it’s the artist formerly known as Vinsanity.

Legal online sportsbooks are giving away millions of dollars in free money as they look to get you away from off-shore betting sites. Right now you can get a free $500 in cash simply by going to FanDuel.com/Metro. Via Vince Carter NBA Trade Rumors Sixers Celtics Lakers information.

Bet Now

Carter is not entirely washed, and could absolutely help a contender as a key reserve. The swingman could provide an Andre Iguodala-like boost on the defensive end and he can still drain the 3-ball.

Carter has actually been playing decent minutes this season for the Hawks as he is averaging 15.2 minutes per game. His 3-point percent the past two seasons has averaged out at a respectable 36.7 percent.

“Every player wants a ring and that’s always been a goal and a dream of mine,” Carter told ESPN’s The Jump this past summer. “But I also still want to play (minutes) and be on the bench 10-13 games in a row.”

The Celtics remain a prime candidate for any and all trades at the deadline as they are seen as being one or two pieces away from being true NBA championship-level status. Carter could help spell Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and even Gordon Hayward during the postseason.

Boston’s primary focus at the trade deadline will be at the center position, but it’s also a possibility that Carter winds up in Celtic green.

The Lakers are also a prime candidate two swing a deal, and most of the focus has centered on them landing Andre Iguodala from the Grizzlies. The issue is that there is actually going to be a sizable market for Iguodala, and that the Lakers wouldn’t have to part with as much if they targeted Carter instead.

Finally, the Sixers are always on the lookout for veteran talent. A big part of the reason why Elton Brand brought in Al Horford this past off-season was to give the Philly locker room a more mature feel. Carter is an exceptional locker room presence and would certainly help remedy the Sixers’ outside shooting woes. Above was Vince Carter NBA Trade Rumors Sixers Celtics Lakers buzz.