Virginia Tech Virginia Cavaliers Kentucky Georgia college basketball odds and NCAA advice

MetroBet takes a glance at two key college basketball games on the Tuesday slate and provides the latest odds and advice.

Virginia Tech Hokies at Virginia Cavaliers (-8.5)

Moneyline: Hokies +290, Cavaliers -350

Betting Total: 122 points

Time (Eastern): 8 p.m.

The fourth-ranked Virginia Cavaliers, one of the last two remaining undefeated teams in college basketball (Michigan is the other), hosts in-state rival Virginia Tech, ranked ninth nationally, at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday night.

Both the Hokies and Cavaliers play extremely tight defense, hence the low posted total of 122 points. Tony Bennett’s Virginia team surrenders just 51.2 points per game, the lowest mark in the country, while Virginia Tech is fourth at 57.3 points per game allowed.

The Hokies’ offense specializes in three-point shooting; they’re third in the country by percentage (42.8). Top scorer Nickeil Alexander-Walker shoots 42 percent from beyond the arc but doesn’t attempt as many three-point shots as Ahmed Hill (44.8 percent) and Ty Outlaw (49.3 percent). However, Virginia in first in the nation in three-point shooting percentage against at just 24.5 percent.

With the Cavaliers bound to get the majority of the foul calls as the home team, they’ll able to take advantage of their excellent free throw shooting (77.2 percent, sixth among all Division I schools). Top scorer Kyle Guy (15.3 points per game) is the also the best starter on his team in free throw percentage (87.1).

Prediction: Cavaliers win, 66-54

The play: Cavaliers -8.5

Kentucky Wildcats (-7) at Georgia Bulldogs

Moneyline: Wildcats -350, Bulldogs +290

Betting Total: 147 points

Time (Eastern), TV: 7 p.m., ESPN

The Kentucky Wildcats, the 12th-ranked team in college basketball, will visit the unranked Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday night as considerable favorites. Kentucky should live up to their recent dominance of Georgia (no losses dating back to 2013), but their 6-9 spread record this season suggests that a look toward the totals market would yield a better bet.

John Calipari’s Wildcats have been vulnerable on the road this year, going 2-3 to date. However, the Bulldogs present a favorable matchup for Kentucky, starting in the turnover department. The Wildcats create 15.1 turnovers per game (61st in the country), while the Bulldogs surrender 16.1 turnovers per game (332nd). Kentucky registers over 80 points per contest (36th), while Georgia allows over 73 points per game (176th). Keldon Johnson leads all Wildcat scorers with 15.5 points per tilt.

Meanwhile, Kentucky allows opponents to shoot at a high clip from the floor (42.5 percent overall, ranked 104th, and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, ranked 243rd). They make up for that to some extent by out-rebounding almost every team in the country (second at over 28 per game).

Prediction: Wildcats win, 78-73

The play: Wildcats vs. Bulldogs Over 147 points