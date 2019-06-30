Week 1 NFL Eagles odds spread line advice more

We are 169 days removed from the last Eagles game, and now just 70 days away from the first regular season game of 2019. On Sept. 8 at 1 p.m., the Birds will take on the Washington Redskins at The Linc - kicking off another season with Super Bowl aspirations.

MetroBet.us/Sugar has had Week 1 lines available since the 2019 schedules came out in April, with the Eagles favored by nine points over Washington.

The moneyline for Eagles versus Redskins is currently: Eagles -375, Redskins +285.

The -9 line in favor of the Eagles is incredibly high for Week 1, but also an indication that sportsbooks believe in this year’s Eagles team.

Bet Now

The -9 spread is the highest Week 1 spread in the entire NFL right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar but it seems fair. Right now the Eagles have the fifth best Super Bowl odds at +1200 and the Redskins have odds of +12500 of capturing the Lombardi Trophy this season. In other words, if you bet $100 on the Eagles to win it all you would win $1,200 and if you improbably bet on the Redskins to win it all (that’d be quite the hunch!) you would get a massive payout of $12,600 if it came to fruition.

These Week 1 lines are sure to change over the course of the next few weeks as media narratives about certain teams are written and discussed, so now is as good a time as any to get your bets in early. For instance, the Eagles - Redskins line will likely go up to 10 or 10.5 – if you can believe that.

Once people start to really break down this game they’ll see that the Redskins have two options to start at quarterback: rookie Dwayne Haskins or veteran Case Keenum. A rookie quarterback on the road with subpar offensive talent around him is doomed for disaster, and we all remember when the Eagles defense did to Keenum in the NFC title game a year and a half ago.

Go to MetroBet.us/Sugar now to get your early bets in and you can get a risk-free deposit match bonus for up to $250.

Here are the other Week 1 NFL lines.

Green Bay at Chicago -3.5

Atlanta at Minnesota -3.5

Baltimore -4 at Miami

Buffalo at NY Jets -3.5

Kansas City -3.5 at Jacksonville

LA Rams -3 at Carolina

Tennessee at Cleveland -5.5

Cincinnati at Seattle -8.5

Indianapolis at LA Chargers -3

Detroit -2.5 at Arizona

NY Giants at Dallas -7

San Fran at Tampa Bay -1

Pittsburgh at New England -6

Houston at New Orleans -7.5

Denver at Oakland -2.5