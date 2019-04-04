Weekend Tickets: Final Four, Phillies, Sixers, Early Masters Picks

FINAL FOUR

Virginia (-5.5) over Auburn

What a run it has been by the Pearls of Auburn — slaying Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky. The Tigers are an underrated defensive team and they put it on display against Kentucky denying the Cats’ post advantage. They are deep — using a 9 man rotation — and can beat anyone in the country ... except I think Virginia. Cavs on a magical run from historic first round out to champion. They turn the ball over only 9 times a game and they make their free throws and will hit the three.

Pick: Cavs in a close one — they cover from the line at the end.

Texas Tech (+ 2.5) vs Michigan State

I admire the Sparty run — capped off by the big win over Duke. Just another reason why Tom Izzo is the most underrated coach in America ... before you start to argue ... STOP. Look at his recruit to achievement over the last 20 years and he never sold his soul like K. That said, Texas Tech matches the physicality and speed of Sparty, and the Raiders’ patience on the offensive end will frustrate Michigan State all game long.

Pick: Texas Tech OUTRIGHT ... likely by close to double digits.

Virginia (+140) to win it all ... is the bet I really like.

It’s in stone ....

PHILLIES: The Twins come to town for an early interleague series in a rare matchup with the AL Central.

You can still get the Twins at +240 to win the Central. I do not like the Indians. Their lineup is noticeably weaker from a year ago — especially without Brantley and Encarnacion. And there is already talk that Cleveland will not sign all-world shortstop Francisco Lindor to a mega contract. How will that affect him and Jose Ramirez? Meanwhile, the Twins added Nelson Cruz to big bat Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco.

Pitching matchups for the series — and they’re not that favorable.

Jake Ordizzi vs Nick Pivetta

Michael Pineda vs Jake Arrieta

Jose Berrios vs Zack Efflin

I like the Phillies Friday night if they don’t get rained out ... Pineda looked great in a win over Cleveland allowing only one hit in four innings with five strikeouts. Should be a good duel with Jake going for the Phillies. If they get to the pen, Phils will take the game ... Berrios is a legit ace and I can’t back Efflin against him even with the Phillies hit bats.

SIXERS: Playoffs can’t get here soon enough. Just three games left, including Saturday’s game in Chicago against the lowly Bulls.

Bulls playing a lineup that includes Shaq Harrison, our old friend Luwawu-Cabarrot and that Walter Lemon Jr — but the Sixers have lost twice recently to the lowly Hawks and look very disinterested.

Save your bankroll for the playoffs (Weekend Tickets will provide analysis on all 8 series and selections on every Game 1 that incredible Saturday and Sunday.

EARLY MASTERS PICKS

We’ll dive in tournament next week

JUSTIN ROSE to finish in top 5: he has played at Augusta 13 times and finished in the top 10 FIVE times, including runner up in 2015 and 2017. At 12-1, he’s also worth a unit to win it — though for all his consistency Rose remains stuck at one major title.

NO STINKIN’ RAHM-COM HERE: Jon Rahm can handle all the drama at Augusta. The Spaniard finished a solo fourth last year and has the chops to win at 16-1.

RICKIE, BABY: while he’s had an up and down start to 2019 and he’s he still looking for his first major, Rickie Fowler at 18-1 presents a juicy opportunity. Plus ... I gotta hunch.

