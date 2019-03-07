Weekend Tickets: NFL Futures, NBA, NCAAB

Maybe it’s the thrill of the bench press and the shuttle run that has me in the NFL future aisle. Probably it’s because the NCAA Tournament is late this year, meaning the conference tournaments don’t arrive until next week, and so I’m antsy for the coming of the second sports time of the year (behind September and October): the confluence of the Tourney, NBA and NHL playoffs, Opening Day for Major League Baseball and the Masters.

And quite frankly, there are some good bargains to be had pre free agency and draft.

We start here at home with the Eagles at +1600 because you won’t get a better price. Eagles GM Howie Roseman — master cap manipulator — is re-doing contracts to create space and you know it’s not for grins and giggles. Roseman has always sought a splash and the Eagles need a running back (watch Tevin Coleman) and a speed receiver to give Carson Wentz all the weapons.

And the Eagles, you know, will weaponize for Wentz. With Nick Foles heading elsewhere, all the pressure is on Wentz and the team will try to alleviate some of that with help in the backfield and on the outside (where it sorely missed the never played Mike Wallace).

A healthy Wentz with weapons and there’s no reason he can’t lead the Eagles to the No. 1 seed in the NFC like he did two years ago — when Foles came on in relief and won the Super Bowl.

At 20 to 1 win the Super Bowl this season, playing in a division with two dead teams (Redskins and the Cooked Eli Giants), the Birds present a tasty bargain.

Also take a look at Cleveland at 25 to 1 — Baker and the Browns are legit.

The Chiefs are a favorite at 7 to 1, but seven times your money is still worth a play when you consider they were +200 or lower for much of last season.

SIXERS WEEKEND:

The heat’s on coach Brett Brown with the stretch run upon us and still a new dynamic five to inaugurate.

Knee soreness to Joel Embiid has cost this team valuable minutes of playing together. Brown said there was a chance Embiid could join the team in Houston for Friday’s game but my guess if he is back at all it happens at home against the Pacers on Sunday on ABC.

The Sixers — coming off a bad loss in Chicago — will be dogs against the Rockets after destroying them in Philly. No Chris Paul and Clint Cappela in that game so me thinks revenge is on the docket for the Rockets.

That said, I’ll take the Sixers Sunday in Philly with the four seed on the line against Indiana — Jo or no, No.

MAGIC VS BIRD

The other NBA choice for the weekend for me would be the C’s on the road against the Lakers. After struggling mightily, Boston is on the rise again with big wins over Golden State and Sacramento while Lebron’s teammates feign love for him surpassing MJ.

RIVALRY REMATCH:

One college I absolutely love this week is Duke in the rematch against North Carolina. That’s the game, you remember, where Zion Williamson’s sneaker explodes seconds into the game. Losing your best player that early totally wrecked Duke’s gameplan. With or without Zion, I love Duke to come in with a winning plan to execute in the rematch.

I also like the Fighting Izzos (MSU) over Michigan in prime time in East Lansing and Kentucky in a rout.

LAST WEEK: 5-1

Quality week ... we had Golden State and the over Golden State team total, as well as an easy ride on Miami- — correctly predicting a look ahead win by Buffalo.